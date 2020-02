Posted 23 February 2020 - 03:32 AM

My kids loved Fishing Resort for the Wii. Do any of the Switch's fishing games have that vibe?

You might want to look into the game Go Vacation. It's a remake of a Wii game but there is a fishing activity as well as a ton of other things to do. It has a beach/exploration/relaxation vibe.

As previously mentioned, Fishing Star World Tour is excellent. The gameplay has a more arcade-like setup, and you can catch a whopping 182 different fish.

I'm currently playing through Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure and it's very average. The RPG elements are fun, but there is a LOT of reading and I don't think there are too many different fish to catch.