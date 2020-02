Posted Today, 09:24 AM

I didn't see any other threads covering this on a precursory glance so I thought I'd post it.

This is probably to get as many people into the game before Warlords of New York drops soon.

Xbox Marketplace link:

https://www.xbox.com...ames/division-2

Playstation Link:

https://store.playst...CTD2BASEGAME001

PC Link:

https://store.ubi.co...n&source=detail

Just some shameless self promotion for any new players on PC who'd like some additional loot.

https://thedivision2...BRGT1dmXiMc5fwQ