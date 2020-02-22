Woot App for Prime Members - Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console $279.99, Nintendo Switch Lite $170.99 (Today Only)

Prime Exclusive: 10% off on the Woot! app on 2/22/20
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - $279.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise or Gray) - $170.99
Restrictions and fine print:
- Offer valid for Prime members with a mailing address in the contiguous United States.
- Does not apply to international orders.
- You must use “Login with Amazon” and log in with a valid Amazon Prime account.
- Log out of Woot! and re-login with Amazon for best results.
- Discount applied at checkout.
- Maximum discount of $20 per order.
- Offer valid from February 22, 2020 at 12:00am CT until February 22, 2020 at 11:59pm CT.