Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

The gang plays Mystery Box and discuss a Keighly-less E3, Wonderful 101 Kickstarter, Anthem reboot, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-Orders and Bonuses

By litepink, Today, 08:01 PM
animal crossing new horizons animal crossing

#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2944 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

49570130243_b22485dd8c_o.jpg

 

Game Pre-Order - March 20th, 2020

 

49570275621_c62d71c7ab_o.png

 

Best Buy

 

Physical Copy* - $59.99

Digital Copy*  - $59.99

Physical Copy* + Bell Bag Plush Bundle - $64.99 

Digital Copy* + Bell Bag Plush Bundle - $64.99

 

49570206977_6f546b4617_n.jpg

 

*All pre-orders are eligible for a $10 Reward Certificate and eligible for GCU if you still have it, including the Bell Bag bundle.

Previously pre-orders mentioned a free tech badge (reusable sticker) but is no longer listed on the product page.

 

 

Target

 

Game + Journal - $59.99 (Pre-orders sold out at this time)

Save 5% with RedCard

 

49570232832_447a36fd33_n.jpg

 

 

Walmart 

 

Game + Tote - $59.99

 

49570034431_851d3ed312_n.jpg

 

 

GameStop

 

Game + Double Sided Poster - $59.99

 

49570050941_60a3663050_n.jpg

 

 

Amazon

 

Game (Free Release Day Delivery with Prime) - $59.99

 

 

Special Edition Console Pre-Order - March 13th, 2020

 

49569698448_9d03c79b4f_o.png

 

MSRP - $299.99, includes console, dock and joy cons (Pre-orders currently sold out)

 

Tracker: https://www.nowinsto...nintendoswitch/

 

Best Buy  |  Target  | Walmart  |  GameStop  | Amazon  |  B+H  

 

 

 

Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector

 

49569875663_0912586a9b_o.png

 

MSRP - $24.99

 

Best Buy - Switch  |  Switch Lite

Target - Switch  |  Switch Lite

Walmart - Switch  |  Switch Lite

GameStop - Switch  |  Switch Lite

Amazon - Switch  |  Switch Lite

 

- - - - 

 

Companion Guide  (April 2020)- $29.99  |  Amazon  |  GameStop

49570426011_ecf6e99795_o.png

 

 

- - - - 

 

49570710102_a4ae6a3252_o.png

 

Walmart  |  GameStop  |  Amazon  |  Five Below

 

- - - -


#2 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   873 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

Game alone looks like it will be $50 at Walmart on launch:

https://brickseek.co.../?sku=720388718

#3 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 09:32 PM

In for BB with GCU and $10 cert. The best looking bundle seems to be Target's with the Journal, no wonder it's sold out. The game not coming with the console bundle is classic Nintendo. Shouldve at least sold it bundled wit the game for $330 or something.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: animal crossing new horizons, animal crossing

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy