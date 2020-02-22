Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-Orders and Bonuses

Game Pre-Order - March 20th, 2020
Best Buy
Physical Copy* + Bell Bag Plush Bundle - $64.99
Digital Copy* + Bell Bag Plush Bundle - $64.99
*All pre-orders are eligible for a $10 Reward Certificate and eligible for GCU if you still have it, including the Bell Bag bundle.
Previously pre-orders mentioned a free tech badge (reusable sticker) but is no longer listed on the product page.
Target
Game + Journal - $59.99 (Pre-orders sold out at this time)
Save 5% with RedCard
Walmart
GameStop
Game + Double Sided Poster - $59.99
Amazon
Game (Free Release Day Delivery with Prime) - $59.99
Special Edition Console Pre-Order - March 13th, 2020
MSRP - $299.99, includes console, dock and joy cons (Pre-orders currently sold out)
Tracker: https://www.nowinsto...nintendoswitch/
Best Buy | Target | Walmart | GameStop | Amazon | B+H
Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector
MSRP - $24.99
Best Buy - Switch | Switch Lite
Target - Switch | Switch Lite
Walmart - Switch | Switch Lite
GameStop - Switch | Switch Lite
Amazon - Switch | Switch Lite
- - - -
Companion Guide (April 2020)- $29.99 | Amazon | GameStop
- - - -
Walmart | GameStop | Amazon | Five Below
- - - -