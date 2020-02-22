Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-Orders and Bonuses

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

Game Pre-Order - March 20th, 2020

Best Buy

Physical Copy* - $59.99

Digital Copy* - $59.99

Physical Copy* + Bell Bag Plush Bundle - $64.99

Digital Copy* + Bell Bag Plush Bundle - $64.99

*All pre-orders are eligible for a $10 Reward Certificate and eligible for GCU if you still have it, including the Bell Bag bundle.

Previously pre-orders mentioned a free tech badge (reusable sticker) but is no longer listed on the product page.

Target

Game + Journal - $59.99 (Pre-orders sold out at this time)

Save 5% with RedCard

Walmart

Game + Tote - $59.99

GameStop

Game + Double Sided Poster - $59.99

Amazon

Game (Free Release Day Delivery with Prime) - $59.99

Special Edition Console Pre-Order - March 13th, 2020

MSRP - $299.99, includes console, dock and joy cons (Pre-orders currently sold out)

Tracker: https://www.nowinsto...nintendoswitch/

Best Buy | Target | Walmart | GameStop | Amazon | B+H

Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector

MSRP - $24.99

​Best Buy - Switch | Switch Lite

Target - Switch | Switch Lite

Walmart - Switch | Switch Lite

GameStop - Switch | Switch Lite

Amazon - Switch | Switch Lite

- - - -

Companion Guide (April 2020)- $29.99 | Amazon | GameStop

- - - -

Walmart | GameStop | Amazon | Five Below

- - - -