Collection of Mana (Switch) - $14.99 @ Best Buy

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

PS4 version isn't even out yet and should launch at this price. Of course Square-Enix in their greed will MSRP it at a ridiculous price.

I think you're confusing the new remake of Trials of Mana with the collection of snes games called "Collection of Mana." The 3rd game, SDIII, was localized for the first time in this collection. It is being released as a 3d remake later this year.

I hope it turns out great but my gut feeling is that the remake will be turrible.