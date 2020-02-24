Collection of Mana (Switch) - $24.99 @ Best Buy
Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:01 PM
Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:15 PM
thanks got for $6.99 with GCU and $5 rewards
Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:47 PM
Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:51 PM
Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:54 PM
also on their ebay store with FS for the time being. good if you have an active coupon or offer like the ymmv ebay bucks going right now
https://www.ebay.com...ch/202872496876
Posted 24 February 2020 - 05:00 PM
An alright collection for sure, though I feel at least Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana aged just alright. I stopped playing my Trials of Mana game after about maybe 8 hours because I don't know it just felt slow and the story wasn't too great. Bugs and a few other things also made some stats worthless and some characters more annoying to play as. They play well though, which I'd hope for.
Posted 24 February 2020 - 06:45 PM
Awesome deal, though remember when Square Enix was touting this as a limited physical edition?
Posted 24 February 2020 - 07:39 PM
Finally. My store was overloaded with copies of this that weren't selling at all until today.
Posted 24 February 2020 - 08:57 PM
Posted 24 February 2020 - 10:23 PM
Limited to as many as they can sell.
Posted 24 February 2020 - 11:49 PM
PS4 version isn't even out yet and should launch at this price. Of course Square-Enix in their greed will MSRP it at a ridiculous price.
Posted Yesterday, 12:19 AM
Don’t think a ps4 version was ever confirmed
Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM
Snatched this up at about $25, thinking that would be as good as it would get before selling out. I was already grumpy when the price hit $20. Now I’m really grumpy that it’s $15 (actually $12 because I still have gcu)
Posted Yesterday, 01:05 AM
I think you're confusing the new remake of Trials of Mana with the collection of snes games called "Collection of Mana." The 3rd game, SDIII, was localized for the first time in this collection. It is being released as a 3d remake later this year.
I hope it turns out great but my gut feeling is that the remake will be turrible.
Posted Yesterday, 03:29 AM
Note to self: never believe Square Enix about limited physical copies again.
Posted Yesterday, 03:35 AM
I think you're confusing the new remake of Trials of Mana with the collection of snes games called "Collection of Mana." The 3rd game, SDIII, was localized for the first time in this collection. It is being released as a 3d remake later this year.
I hope it turns out great but my gut feeling is that the remake will be turrible.
They have some pretty sketchy remakes (for their less popular titles anyway). At least it looks better (visually) than the Secret of Mana remake this time, though.
Posted Yesterday, 05:56 AM
I know those feels. Early on in my Switch ownership I thought, "Lost Sphear... that'll probably be an alright game and DEFINITELY a rare physical copy to show off in the collection."
I am not a smart man.
Posted Today, 05:22 AM
I totally get what you are saying. I bought it at launch for $31.99 (with GCU - falling for the "limited" bullshit) but I ended up buying another copy at $11.99 with this sale as it may make a good gift down the road.
Posted Today, 05:42 AM
Ugh, I forgot about this- I paid $25 for this thinking this is it. Then it hit $20. Now $15.
Posted Today, 01:08 PM
Posted Today, 05:23 PM
Looks like the price went up to $25 now
Seeing the same, adjusted the title.