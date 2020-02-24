Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

The gang plays Mystery Box and discuss a Keighly-less E3, Wonderful 101 Kickstarter, Anthem reboot, and oh so much more!

Collection of Mana (Switch) - $24.99 @ Best Buy

By litepink, Feb 24 2020 03:01 PM

#1 litepink  

litepink

Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:01 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352162

#2 redrum666  

redrum666

Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:15 PM

thanks got for $6.99 with GCU and $5 rewards 


#3 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:47 PM

Didn't enjoy any of these 3 games. Was a big disappointment for me. Ended up trading it to Gamestop and I think I broke even when I did.

#4 Cmw7290  

Cmw7290

Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:51 PM

Thanks I snagged one for pick up

#5 gospelman  

gospelman

Posted 24 February 2020 - 03:54 PM

also on their ebay store with FS for the time being.  good if you have an active coupon or offer like the ymmv ebay bucks going right now

https://www.ebay.com...ch/202872496876


#6 nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted 24 February 2020 - 05:00 PM

An alright collection for sure, though I feel at least Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana aged just alright. I stopped playing my Trials of Mana game after about maybe 8 hours because I don't know it just felt slow and the story wasn't too great. Bugs and a few other things also made some stats worthless and some characters more annoying to play as. They play well though, which I'd hope for.


#7 Josef  

Josef

Posted 24 February 2020 - 06:45 PM

Awesome deal, though remember when Square Enix was touting this as a limited physical edition?


#8 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 24 February 2020 - 07:39 PM

Finally. My store was overloaded with copies of this that weren't selling at all until today.


#9 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted 24 February 2020 - 08:57 PM

Snagged from their eBay page... Oh man, Seiken Densetsu 3/Trials of Mana brings back the feels. I cannot wait for the remake to come out in a couple months.

#10 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted 24 February 2020 - 10:23 PM

Awesome deal, though remember when Square Enix was touting this as a limited physical edition?

 

Limited to as many as they can sell.


#11 Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted 24 February 2020 - 11:49 PM

PS4 version isn't even out yet and should launch at this price. Of course Square-Enix in their greed will MSRP it at a ridiculous price.


#12 dancognito  

dancognito

Posted Yesterday, 12:19 AM

PS4 version isn't even out yet and should launch at this price. Of course Square-Enix in their greed will MSRP it at a ridiculous price.


Don’t think a ps4 version was ever confirmed

#13 jsivley  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 12:30 AM

Awesome deal, though remember when Square Enix was touting this as a limited physical edition?

Snatched this up at about $25, thinking that would be as good as it would get before selling out. I was already grumpy when the price hit $20. Now I’m really grumpy that it’s $15 (actually $12 because I still have gcu)

#14 gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 01:05 AM

PS4 version isn't even out yet and should launch at this price. Of course Square-Enix in their greed will MSRP it at a ridiculous price.

I think you're confusing the new remake of Trials of Mana with the collection of snes games called "Collection of Mana."  The 3rd game, SDIII, was localized for the first time in this collection.  It is being released as a 3d remake later this year.  

 

I hope it turns out great but my gut feeling is that the remake will be turrible.


#15 IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 03:29 AM

Note to self: never believe Square Enix about limited physical copies again.


#16 IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 03:35 AM

I think you're confusing the new remake of Trials of Mana with the collection of snes games called "Collection of Mana."  The 3rd game, SDIII, was localized for the first time in this collection.  It is being released as a 3d remake later this year.  

 

I hope it turns out great but my gut feeling is that the remake will be turrible.

They have some pretty sketchy remakes (for their less popular titles anyway). At least it looks better (visually) than the Secret of Mana remake this time, though.


#17 Shadowpossum  

Shadowpossum

Posted Yesterday, 05:56 AM

Note to self: never believe Square Enix about limited physical copies again.


I know those feels. Early on in my Switch ownership I thought, "Lost Sphear... that'll probably be an alright game and DEFINITELY a rare physical copy to show off in the collection."

I am not a smart man.

#18 Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

Snatched this up at about $25, thinking that would be as good as it would get before selling out. I was already grumpy when the price hit $20. Now I’m really grumpy that it’s $15 (actually $12 because I still have gcu)

I totally get what you are saying.  I bought it at launch for $31.99 (with GCU - falling for the "limited" bullshit) but I ended up buying another copy at $11.99 with this sale as it may make a good gift down the road.


#19 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

Awesome deal, though remember when Square Enix was touting this as a limited physical edition?

Ugh, I forgot about this- I paid $25 for this thinking this is it. Then it hit $20. Now $15. 


#20 camperinabush  

camperinabush

Posted Today, 01:08 PM

Looks like the price went up to $25 now

#21 litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

Looks like the price went up to $25 now



Seeing the same, adjusted the title.
