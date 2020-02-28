Target Leap Year Sale Save 25% on select video game software with Order Pickup

Example Deals (after 25%):
NBA 2k20 22.49
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - Nintendo Switch 11.24
Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition 14.99
Save 25% with same-day order services
Expires Mar 2
Amazon has matched with clippable coupon on item page.
Save 25% on select Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch video games. Offer valid using in store Order Pickup, Drive Up or Same Day Delivery Shopped by Shipt. Not valid on orders using Ship to Store or on previous orders. Not all delivery methods may be available. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ 3rd Party Partners and pre-order video games. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com. Offer expires 3/1/2020 at 11:59pm PT.