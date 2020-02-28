Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #624: Teraflops and Terahits

CAGcast #624: Teraflops and Terahits

The gang talk the Sonic movie and mostly teraflops for 90 minutes. We dare you to listen.

Product Information

Target Leap Year Sale Save 25% on select video game software with Order Pickup

By jooksingjie, Today, 05:29 PM
Target

#1 jooksingjie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jooksingjie

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

Target Leap Year Sale Save 25% on select video game software with Order Pickup
 
Before the forum gets flooded with individual deal posts...  

Example Deals (after 25%):
NBA 2k20 22.49
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - Nintendo Switch 11.24
Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition 14.99
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy Deluxe Edition (Nintendo Switch) $24.74

Save 25% with same-day order services
Expires Mar 2

Amazon has matched with clippable coupon on item page.

Terms & conditions
Save 25% on select Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch video games. Offer valid using in store Order Pickup, Drive Up or Same Day Delivery Shopped by Shipt. Not valid on orders using Ship to Store or on previous orders. Not all delivery methods may be available. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ 3rd Party Partners and pre-order video games. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com. Offer expires 3/1/2020 at 11:59pm PT.
 
 

 


#2 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21109 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:44 PM

Selection isn't great, and a lot of them aren't available for Order Pickup.

 

YMMV for how well this deal will work out for some, but not bad if it does.


#3 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   450 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted Today, 05:48 PM

Thanks, picked up Lion King switch for $19.  Wolfenstein 2 switch caught my eye for $45 after discount, but amazon had it for $30


#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   13035 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

Worked out pretty good for me actually ;)

 

After Red Card and pick up discount, picked up Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Switch) for $22 and change and Assassin's Creed Rebel Collection for $18 and change.  My local Target didn't have Layton's Mystery Journey (Switch) in stock but Amazon was matching this apparently so got it for $25 and change after discount and tax.

 

Which brings up another point - Amazon is matching some of these, you just have to add the coupon.
 


#5 maximumzero   Seriously, quit it. CAGiversary!   4137 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

maximumzero

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

Rather tempted to nab Skyrim, New Super Lucky's Tale and Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

Well, Skyrim and New Super Lucky's Tale anyway. Blizzard's still on my shit list for their Hong Kong fuckery.

 

Unfortunately I just bought a bunch of LRG releases from Best Buy so I don't need to be dropping more cash on games right now.


#6 Kirin Lemon   世界を革命する者 CAGiversary!   5122 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Kirin Lemon

Posted Today, 08:12 PM

Where's the coupon? It's not giving me the discount on Layton.

#7 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   792 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

I can see the Layton deal on Amazon, but it’s not shipping for three weeks.
