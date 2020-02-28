Jump to content

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Switch $9.99 New/$8.99 Used

By Squarehard, Today, 09:23 PM

#1 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21109 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 09:23 PM

https://www.gamestop...n/11095017.html

6344235_sd.jpg

 

$9.99 New/$8.99 Used


#2 zanderlex  

zanderlex

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

Why did they raise the price? I just grabbed a pre owned copy on Monday and they were listed at $7.99.

#3 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21109 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 10:02 PM

Why did they raise the price? I just grabbed a pre owned copy on Monday and they were listed at $7.99.

The Switch wasn't at that price, only the PS4 and XB1 versions as I recall.


#4 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1768 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 10:46 PM

Why not at that price? It’s on game pass tho idk

#5 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   370 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Today, 10:49 PM

Well I didn't need it but for that price I'll bite.  Thanks OP!


#6 dazed6201   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   40 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

dazed6201

Posted Today, 10:53 PM

CAG16 isn't working for me.  Is the code not valid anymore?


