Posted Today, 11:19 PM

Analogue now has the 'final run' of the NT Mini up for preorder...for $499...

https://www.analogue...s/nt-mini-noir/

this is not for everybody as it really is a LOT of money, but I thought for those that do want it, this will most likely be your last shot.

fyi these shot up to as much as 2k on ebay after the last run, so just saying, if you want it....get it now.