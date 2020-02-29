Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #624: Teraflops and Terahits

CAGcast #624: Teraflops and Terahits

The gang talk the Sonic movie and mostly teraflops for 90 minutes. We dare you to listen.

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console for $229.99 at eBay

By hamadto, Today, 01:48 AM
PS4 PlayStation 4

#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted Today, 01:48 AM

eBay has PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console on sale for $229.99


#2 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

Tax kills it

#3 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   133 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 02:23 AM

Yikes. I would think this would be sub-$200. With the new generation on the horizon. I, personally, would spring for the extra $70 and get an Xbox One X.

#4 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   816 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 02:40 AM

Yeah worth maybe $150.

#5 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5497 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 03:50 AM

I'm a little shocked that the PS4 slim and the Xbox One S hasn't dropped to $199.99 yet.  Seems kind of nuts that people are still buying these models enough to keep them priced over $200.


