[DEAD] New Super Lucky's Tale for Nintendo Switch - $25 via Amazon Prime

Amazon has New Super Lucky's Tale with $10 coupon clip and $5 Prime-exclusive stacking coupon, bringing the cost down to $24.99. Price appears at checkout. Cheapest I've seen this game for Switch.
https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07VBB8PXZ/
Switch ver includes everything from Xbox One ver + both dlcs + a few extras + quality of life improvements. Demo available on eShop.
Thanks to SD for the deal.
-Update-
Currently oos but can backorder. Find Amazon in other sellers.
-Update 2-
Can no longer place backorder. If it doesn't come back in a few hours, I'll mark deal as dead.