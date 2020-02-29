Jump to content

New Super Lucky's Tale for Nintendo Switch - $25 via Amazon Prime

By lilman, Today, 02:19 PM

#1 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4410 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

Amazon has :switch: New Super Lucky's Tale with $10 coupon clip and $5 Prime-exclusive stacking coupon, bringing the cost down to $24.99. Price appears at checkout. Cheapest I've seen this game for Switch.

 

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07VBB8PXZ/

 

Switch ver includes everything from Xbox One ver + both dlcs + a few extras + quality of life improvements. Demo available on eShop.

 

Thanks to SD for the deal.

 

-Update-

Currently oos but can backorder. Find Amazon in other sellers.

 

-Update 2-

Can no longer place backorder. If it doesn't come back in a few hours, I'll mark deal as dead.


#2 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   1140 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

Right, after you find Amazon in other sellers, add to cart, then look at product page and $10 click coupon will appear.  $5 Prime discount will appear automatically in cart.


#3 Bosshog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   28 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Bosshog

Posted Today, 03:44 PM

I've actually gotten lucky finding a few games with great coupons on Amazon. I got Days Gone for $20 even and Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe for around $14.

Is there a way to find games on Amazon that feature coupons?

#4 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   371 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

Couldn’t pull the trigger an hour ago and now it’s gone, oh well.

#5 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   287 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Couldn’t be more disappointed that this is gone. Hoping someone gets it down to this price again soon. I have been eyeing this for quite some time along with Risk of Rain 2 which I snagged the other day.

#6 Alien Spider   #SQUIRTLESQUAD CAGiversary!   1447 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Alien Spider

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Ugh, missed it. :,(
