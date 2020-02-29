New Super Lucky's Tale for Nintendo Switch - $25 via Amazon Prime

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

Amazon has New Super Lucky's Tale with $10 coupon clip and $5 Prime-exclusive stacking coupon, bringing the cost down to $24.99. Price appears at checkout. Cheapest I've seen this game for Switch.

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07VBB8PXZ/

Switch ver includes everything from Xbox One ver + both dlcs + a few extras + quality of life improvements. Demo available on eShop.

-Update-

Currently oos but can backorder. Find Amazon in other sellers.

-Update 2-

Can no longer place backorder. If it doesn't come back in a few hours, I'll mark deal as dead.