The gang talks Cincinnati minor league hockey, GDC cancellation, Half-Life: Alyx, and oh so much more!

Clearance Games at Fred Meyer - Xenoblade 2, Doom, Captain Toad & more under $25

By MOJBK, Yesterday, 09:50 PM

#1 MOJBK  

MOJBK

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

If you live in the Northwest Fred Meyer is Clearing out a lot of old video game stock. These prices should be universal across all their stores, but if you don't have a Fred Meyer in your area sometime Kroger affiliate stores will sometimes also have the same prices. 

 

This is most of what I can remember from when I visited, but stock will vary by location, so you might find none of these in stock or maybe even more than what is listed here.

 

 

Here are some of the Best deals I saw:

 

 

Doom (Switch) - $23.99

 

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - $23.99

 

Hyrule Warriors (Switch) - $24 or 30 ( I cant remember )

 

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker (Switch) -$19.99

 

Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch) - $19.99

 

Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon - $15.99

 

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga 3ds - $15.99

Ever Oasis - $15.99

 

Zelda: A Link Between Worlds - $9.99

 

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3ds - $9.99

 

Kirby Triple Deluxe - $7.99

 

 

 

 

 

 


#2 djsmf435  

djsmf435

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM

Awesome! Good list.

I saw:

Uncharted Lost Legacy PS4 $7.99

Ultimate Nintendo Remix 3DS $7.99
