Monster Hunter World; Iceborne Deluxe Edition (XB1) - $37.63 on Amazon
By DiaperDandee, Today, 04:12 AM
This is the steelbook version. Really a great price, haven’t seen it close to this price at any stores.
The PS4 is $45.46 and both are sold by Amazon so you can price match it at Best Buy.
Solid price, thanks OP!