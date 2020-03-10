Fallout 76, Infamous SS 9.99 used@Gamestop
#1 (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary! 10704 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6713 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:39 PM
inFamous SS is a fantastic game that should get more recognition. For $10, it's well worth getting.
If you enjoyed Spider Man (2018), you'll enjoy inFamous.
#3 Gamer Dad CAGiversary! 446 Posts Joined 15.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:35 AM
- nitrosmob and ThatOneGuyWho like this