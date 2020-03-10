Jump to content

Fallout 76, Infamous SS 9.99 used@Gamestop

By CaoPi, Yesterday, 06:37 PM

CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

Both Fallout 76 and Infamous SS are 9.99 used this week. Not too bad at all as it qualifies for the 4/20 promo

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 06:39 PM

inFamous SS is a fantastic game that should get more recognition. For $10, it's well worth getting.

 

If you enjoyed Spider Man (2018), you'll enjoy inFamous.

 


brewin  

brewin

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

The infamous games are highly underrated! Second Son was an amazing early PS4 game and I can't wait to see what Sucker Punch has been able to wring out of the PS4 with Ghost of Tsushima! I don't think that studio gets enough love either. everything they've put out has been fantastic, not a single blemish in their portfolio.
