$50 Pre-Orders via Amazon.com | Animal Crossing: NH, Doom Eternal & More

Posted 15 March 2020 - 02:08 AM

Not sure what I should do. I'm getting a $50 amazon gift card from my ISP I want to use it for RE3 but they just shipped it and they said it will take 4-6 weeks. Even 4 weeks would be after the game releases and I'll lose out on $10 most likely because it'll will go up to $60 I assume.