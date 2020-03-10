Jump to content

$50 Pre-Orders via Amazon.com | Animal Crossing: NH, Doom Eternal & More

By ThatOneGuyWho, Mar 10 2020 09:02 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6722 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 10 March 2020 - 09:02 PM

All are $50 pre-ordered right now.

 

 

Animal Crossing: New Horizon

NSW

 

Doom Eternal

PS4 | XB1 | PC

 

Resident Evil 3

PS4 | XB1

 

My Hero One's Justice 2

PS4 | Switch

 

Overpass

PS4


#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 11 March 2020 - 12:57 AM

Overpass ain’t got s*** on Snake Pass.
D77C7E89-E11D-4AD5-AB1F-594F3E717420.jpeg

#3 bowevil   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

bowevil

Posted 13 March 2020 - 03:52 PM

Thank you for the heads up 👍

#4 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted 13 March 2020 - 04:08 PM

Overpass ain’t got s*** on Snake Pass.
D77C7E89-E11D-4AD5-AB1F-594F3E717420.jpeg


Dammit. You making that comparison made me think that this Overpass game was another snake simulator kind of game, which got me excited (even if it wasn’t going to be as good as Snake Pass).

I am disappoint.

#5 simone01  

simone01

Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:42 PM

Ordered doneo.png


#6 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2241 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted 15 March 2020 - 02:08 AM

Not sure what I should do. I'm getting a $50 amazon gift card from my ISP I want to use it for RE3 but they just shipped it and they said it will take 4-6 weeks. Even 4 weeks would be after the game releases and I'll lose out on $10 most likely because it'll will go up to $60 I assume. 


#7 Mrclarkkent  

Mrclarkkent

Posted 15 March 2020 - 02:26 AM

Can I pre order toilet paper?

#8 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 15 March 2020 - 02:29 AM

Can I pre order toilet paper?

if you are fast you can, i have seen some that says it will ship in early april, but when i click on it, it's already sold out again

 

just bought some cottonelle, expected delivery april 11...


#9 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted 15 March 2020 - 04:34 AM

Can I pre order toilet paper?

 

People walk by 5000 boxes of tissues you can wipe your ass with on the way to the empty toilet paper isle.


#10 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 15 March 2020 - 04:51 AM

People walk by 5000 boxes of tissues you can wipe your ass with on the way to the empty toilet paper isle.

not sure if you haven't been out shopping or what, but tissue, napkins, paper towels, baby wipes, wash cloths, all gone around me.


#11 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1773 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted 15 March 2020 - 05:21 AM

Ordered RE3, coz idk maybe we will be under a nationwide quarantine on 4/3. Tho I suppose Amazon won’t deliver? Idk

#12 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2241 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted 15 March 2020 - 07:34 PM

Ordered RE3, coz idk maybe we will be under a nationwide quarantine on 4/3. Tho I suppose Amazon won’t deliver? Idk

Unless they have enough drones to deliver all the packages you'd be OOL. 


#13 superhugebutt   The Butterses knows! CAGiversary!   287 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

superhugebutt

Posted 16 March 2020 - 12:32 AM

Add this for the win if you have an Amex card ($20 off $50 or more)
Exp. 3/31/20

https://amzn.to/2Ul2NaO

#14 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2241 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

FF7 won't be delayed but physical copies may be. I kinda hope the same thing happens for RE3 so I can use my $50 Amazon gift card that I don't have yet (unless that gets delayed too) 


#15 Ketsui   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1282 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

Ketsui

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

Xbox one version RE3 OOS. It really is the end of the world

#16 doodofdoods   Prinny Powered CAGiversary!   3272 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

doodofdoods

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

Add animal crossing to the list.

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07SL6ZXBL/

#17 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6722 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM

Add animal crossing to the list.

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07SL6ZXBL/

Nice find! Added.


#18 Dragonaxe3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   358 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Dragonaxe3

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

Hopefully we all get the $50 guaranteed price for animal crossing. I haven’t received an email but it’s only been a day I think.
