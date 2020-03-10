$50 Pre-Orders via Amazon.com | Animal Crossing: NH, Doom Eternal & More

All are $50 pre-ordered right now.
Animal Crossing: New Horizon
Doom Eternal
Resident Evil 3
My Hero One's Justice 2
Overpass
Posted 13 March 2020 - 03:52 PM
Posted 13 March 2020 - 04:08 PM
Overpass ain’t got s*** on Snake Pass.
Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:42 PM
Ordered done
Posted 15 March 2020 - 02:08 AM
Not sure what I should do. I'm getting a $50 amazon gift card from my ISP I want to use it for RE3 but they just shipped it and they said it will take 4-6 weeks. Even 4 weeks would be after the game releases and I'll lose out on $10 most likely because it'll will go up to $60 I assume.
Posted 15 March 2020 - 02:26 AM
Posted 15 March 2020 - 02:29 AM
Can I pre order toilet paper?
if you are fast you can, i have seen some that says it will ship in early april, but when i click on it, it's already sold out again
just bought some cottonelle, expected delivery april 11...
Posted 15 March 2020 - 04:34 AM
People walk by 5000 boxes of tissues you can wipe your ass with on the way to the empty toilet paper isle.
Posted 15 March 2020 - 04:51 AM
not sure if you haven't been out shopping or what, but tissue, napkins, paper towels, baby wipes, wash cloths, all gone around me.
Posted 15 March 2020 - 05:21 AM
Posted 15 March 2020 - 07:34 PM
Ordered RE3, coz idk maybe we will be under a nationwide quarantine on 4/3. Tho I suppose Amazon won’t deliver? Idk
Unless they have enough drones to deliver all the packages you'd be OOL.
Posted 16 March 2020 - 12:32 AM
Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM
FF7 won't be delayed but physical copies may be. I kinda hope the same thing happens for RE3 so I can use my $50 Amazon gift card that I don't have yet (unless that gets delayed too)
Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM
Add animal crossing to the list.
Nice find! Added.
Posted Today, 12:16 AM