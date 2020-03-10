$50 Pre-Orders via Amazon.com | Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3 & More

Jump to content

The gang talks Cincinnati minor league hockey, GDC cancellation, Half-Life: Alyx, and oh so much more!

All are $50 pre-ordered right now.

 

Doom Eternal

PS4 | XB1 | PC

 

Resident Evil 3

PS4 | XB1

 

My Hero One's Justice 2

PS4 | Switch

 

Overpass

PS4


Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Overpass ain’t got s*** on Snake Pass.
