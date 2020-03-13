Jump to content

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Delivery) for $35.59

By kobe92, Mar 13 2020 10:44 PM
kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:44 PM

CDKeys has 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Delivery) on sale for $35.59 USD / $49.89 CAD
 
Key is valid for NA accounts (US/CA).

kayne2000
Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:51 PM  

kayne2000

Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:51 PM

This might be the cheapest this has ever been

Do these stack for multiple years like Xbox?

oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 14 March 2020 - 12:44 AM

Yes, PS Plus does stack. Take advantage while you can, this is a steal of a price.

ravens52bears54
Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:15 AM  

ravens52bears54

Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:15 AM

How many are you allowed to purchase?

ravens52bears54
Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:23 AM  

ravens52bears54

Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:23 AM

Welp, I just ordered 4 and got the codes instantly. Thanks a ton for the heads up OP!

dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:18 AM

Awesome. Thanks OP, mine ran out last week and with the COD battle royale mode and Nioh 2 dropping was looking to renew.

Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:31 AM

Awesome. Thanks OP, mine ran out last week and with the COD battle royale mode and Nioh 2 dropping was looking to renew.


That new Call of Duty battle mode is free online for Playstation.

kube00
Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:42 AM  

kube00

Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:42 AM

Thanks op

Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 14 March 2020 - 07:25 AM

Wonder why it’s been cheap lately. Wonder if PS will get a new service or keep PS Plus

Kerig
Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:49 AM  

Kerig

Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:49 AM

$33.59 now, code was available instantly after verifying with text message.

josekortez
Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:54 AM  

josekortez

Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:54 AM

Are people using their own credit cards or debit cards on this site or Paypal?


Larry Davis
Posted 14 March 2020 - 12:50 PM  

Larry Davis

Posted 14 March 2020 - 12:50 PM

nice, stacked 2 more years onto my sub, good through 2024 now


raarar
Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:30 PM  

raarar

Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:30 PM

Need to stop coming on this website if I'm going to be trapped indoors. Or maybe just stop spending money at cdkeys. Second time today.

 

Plus is good until 12/6/21 now though so thanks OP. 


simone01  

simone01

Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:44 PM

Great share, thanks OPo.png


trunks982
Posted 14 March 2020 - 07:20 PM  

trunks982

Posted 14 March 2020 - 07:20 PM

price went back up to $35.89


addicted2games
Posted 14 March 2020 - 08:02 PM  

addicted2games

Posted 14 March 2020 - 08:02 PM

Thanks! I am good till July of 2023. Bring on the PS5!!


defpally
Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:43 PM  

defpally

Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:43 PM

Yep, couldn't resist this one.  Used PayPal, email came immediately.  Had to confirm phone via SMS code, but it worked immediately.


kayne2000
Posted 15 March 2020 - 07:24 AM  

kayne2000

Posted 15 March 2020 - 07:24 AM

nice, stacked 2 more years onto my sub, good through 2024 now

ok who here is going to top this with something crazy like till 2030?


kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 15 March 2020 - 11:28 PM

This might be the cheapest this has ever been

Do these stack for multiple years like Xbox?

Yes, as much as you want.

 

Xbox maximum membership is 3 years.


ogrt48
Posted 15 March 2020 - 11:39 PM  

ogrt48

Posted 15 March 2020 - 11:39 PM

Ty, my code instantly. Been using this site for ps+ codes since 2016 with my own debit card and not one issue.


