PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Delivery): 3-Month $14.99, 1-Year $37.99

- 3-Month PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Code) - $14.99 USD / $20.99 CAD
- 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Code) - $37.99 USD / $53.19 CAD
Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:44 PM
Posted 13 March 2020 - 10:51 PM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 12:44 AM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:15 AM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 02:23 AM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:18 AM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:31 AM
Awesome. Thanks OP, mine ran out last week and with the COD battle royale mode and Nioh 2 dropping was looking to renew.
Posted 14 March 2020 - 04:42 AM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 07:25 AM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:49 AM
Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:54 AM
Are people using their own credit cards or debit cards on this site or Paypal?
Posted 14 March 2020 - 12:50 PM
nice, stacked 2 more years onto my sub, good through 2024 now
Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:30 PM
Need to stop coming on this website if I'm going to be trapped indoors. Or maybe just stop spending money at cdkeys. Second time today.
Plus is good until 12/6/21 now though so thanks OP.
Posted 14 March 2020 - 06:44 PM
Great share, thanks OP
Posted 14 March 2020 - 07:20 PM
price went back up to $35.89
Posted 14 March 2020 - 08:02 PM
Thanks! I am good till July of 2023. Bring on the PS5!!
Posted 14 March 2020 - 11:43 PM
Yep, couldn't resist this one. Used PayPal, email came immediately. Had to confirm phone via SMS code, but it worked immediately.
Posted 15 March 2020 - 07:24 AM
ok who here is going to top this with something crazy like till 2030?
Posted 15 March 2020 - 11:28 PM
This might be the cheapest this has ever been
Do these stack for multiple years like Xbox?
Yes, as much as you want.
Xbox maximum membership is 3 years.
Posted 15 March 2020 - 11:39 PM
Ty, my code instantly. Been using this site for ps+ codes since 2016 with my own debit card and not one issue.
Posted 20 March 2020 - 05:02 PM
Nice, I could be stacked to 2030 with the low PS+ prices. Where are the XBLA Gold sales?
Posted Today, 02:46 PM
Just added 3-Month PlayStation Plus Membership which is also on sale.
