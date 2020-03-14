Borderlands 3 - $19.99 Best Buy
Posted Yesterday, 09:57 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:03 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:52 PM
any idea what Xbox is going for?
GameFly has the PS4 version for $15 if ya don’t mind used:
Posted Yesterday, 02:53 PM
is there any mumurings of a complete version with all DLCs? I might wait for that one if there is any possibility of it.
Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM
A lot of Amazon sellers are selling the Super Deluxe Edition that includes the Season Pass for around $36.50 - https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07Q6H83VY/ , if you didn't want to wait or pay $50 for the Season Pass separately. I actually just bought mine this way, was really leaning on the Best Buy standard since I still have GCU until the 21st.
Posted Yesterday, 06:43 PM
thanks for sharing info
Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM
