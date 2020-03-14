Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

The gang talks E3 cancellation, Call of Duty Warzone, Yes, Your Grace, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Borderlands 3 - $19.99 Best Buy

By redraid8, Yesterday, 09:57 AM

#1 redraid8   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

redraid8

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 AM

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games

#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2958 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 12:03 PM

GameFly has the PS4 version for $15 if ya don’t mind used:


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 dennisb407   Brickseek DN CAGiversary!   6215 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 01:52 PM

any idea what Xbox is going for?

#4 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3572 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Yesterday, 02:53 PM

is there any mumurings of a complete version with all DLCs?  I might wait for that one if there is any possibility of it.


#5 Link2999   Demon Lord CAGiversary!   2041 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Link2999

Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM

A lot of Amazon sellers are selling the Super Deluxe Edition that includes the Season Pass for around $36.50 - https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07Q6H83VY/ , if you didn't want to wait or pay $50 for the Season Pass separately. I actually just bought mine this way, was really leaning on the Best Buy standard since I still have GCU until the 21st. 


#6 simone01  

simone01

Posted Yesterday, 06:43 PM

thanks for sharing infoo.png


#7 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1947 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM

World: avoid social contact
Best Buy: check out these deals of the day! Come on in bitches!
