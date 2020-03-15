Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

The gang talks E3 cancellation, Call of Duty Warzone, Yes, Your Grace, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Gamestop Buy2Get2Free on ALL pre-owned games $9.99 and below (starts 3/16/20)

By Sugarbeats, Today, 08:51 AM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:51 AM

Looks like gamestop is doing some new? Basically the same as the 4/20 deals in the past. I just saw this in their weekly ad. 


#2 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2049 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 09:35 AM

All games? Not just “retro” or last gen this time?

Would love some more switch games, got 8 last time.

#3 Momouchi  

Momouchi

Posted Today, 11:45 AM

Not many Switch games under $10. At least not any worth owning.


#4 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   1134 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 11:48 AM

My GameStops barely even have any games that meet this price point left. I have a bad feeling they're all on the chopping block.

#5 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAG Veteran   363 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

4/$20 worked on all pre-owned games before so this promo really only gives you the flexibility of buying 4 games that aren't exactly $4.99 or $9.99 and save a few bucks (like buying 4 copies of Slay the Spire for $6.99x2 instead of $20)

 

And yea, the switch games below $10 is all shit. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy