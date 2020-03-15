Looks like gamestop is doing some new? Basically the same as the 4/20 deals in the past. I just saw this in their weekly ad.
Gamestop Buy2Get2Free on ALL pre-owned games $9.99 and below (starts 3/16/20)
#1
Posted Today, 08:51 AM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2049 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:35 AM
Would love some more switch games, got 8 last time.
#3
Posted Today, 11:45 AM
Not many Switch games under $10. At least not any worth owning.
#4 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 1134 Posts Joined 16.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:48 AM
#5 Picture was the top google result for my username CAG Veteran 363 Posts Joined 0.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:21 PM
4/$20 worked on all pre-owned games before so this promo really only gives you the flexibility of buying 4 games that aren't exactly $4.99 or $9.99 and save a few bucks (like buying 4 copies of Slay the Spire for $6.99x2 instead of $20)
And yea, the switch games below $10 is all shit.