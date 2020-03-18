Jump to content

CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

CAGcast #626: To Catch a Hoarder

The gang talks E3 cancellation, Call of Duty Warzone, Yes, Your Grace, and oh so much more!

Xbox One X $200 Microsoft Store (Dead)

By ritchardf, Yesterday, 01:45 AM

#1 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 01:45 AM

from slick deals

https://www.microsof...Q33JVV1S9V/0001

free shipping

 

in and out of stock


CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 01:49 AM  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 01:49 AM

Nice

YoshiFan1

Posted Yesterday, 01:53 AM  

YoshiFan1

Posted Yesterday, 01:53 AM

Great price, it almost makes me wish I hadn't bought the S Star Wars bundle for $145 on Black Friday but I never thought the X would be priced this low before the new consoles are released.

bee01

Posted Yesterday, 01:54 AM  

bee01

Posted Yesterday, 01:54 AM

Gone

 

Edit: Like OP says, goes in and out of stock.

 

I wonder what trade in value will be on these towards PS5/XSX.  I wonder if GameStop will still be around then...


aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 01:56 AM  

aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 01:56 AM

? i still get to the place order page, are you saying it wont let you go past that?

Item page shows it is out of stock.


kicker_of_elves

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 AM  

kicker_of_elves

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 AM

Price is at $399 now and still out of stock


