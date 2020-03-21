PSA: Spend your leftover Gamestop credit ASAP

Posted Today, 03:52 AM

They’re literally forcing employees to keep stores open I can’t believe they’ll have any issues short term

I'd also be worried depending on how much credit you have left there.

If you look at travel agencies going bankrupt they’re not even honoring reservations before they officially declare bankruptcy. Customers are having to foot the bill twice! Once company goes under they stop caring what so ever. Especially given how cut throat GameStop management has proven to be.