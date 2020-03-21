Final Fantasy VII Remake 1st Class Edition in stock
https://store.na.squ...ass-edition-ps4
Thank you for the heads up Ghaleon. Unfortunately this is a 'fake' collectors edition. It is just the deluxe edition of FF7 remake with a play arts kai statue throw in the shipping box. I was so hopeful when it was announced that there would be a 'super mega awesome edition' and yet here we are.
Please note, this is a soft bundle. The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Deluxe Edition contents are bundled separately from the Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona.
I would pay money to not have that carbuncle monstrosity in my game.
geeze.. 3 per person limit as well.. kinda sketchy now
Final Fantasy 7 is my favorite game of all time. And this is exactly the reason I cancelled my Special edition.