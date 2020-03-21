Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #627: Work From Home

CAGcast #627: Work From Home

The gang talks home life, Doom Eternal, PS5 conference, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 2 votes

Final Fantasy VII Remake 1st Class Edition in stock

By Ghaleon, Yesterday, 01:43 PM

#1 Ghaleon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1012 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Ghaleon

Posted Yesterday, 01:43 PM

For those that may have missed out.

https://store.na.squ...ass-edition-ps4

#2 FissFiss   Meow CAGiversary!   8600 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

FissFiss

Posted Yesterday, 01:57 PM

Almost forgot to cancel. Thanks for the reminder

#3 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4556 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Thank you for the heads up Ghaleon. Unfortunately this is a 'fake' collectors edition. It is just the deluxe edition of FF7 remake with a play arts kai statue throw in the shipping box. I was so hopeful when it was announced that there would be a 'super mega awesome edition' and yet here we are.

 

 

 

Please note, this is a soft bundle.  The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Deluxe Edition contents are bundled separately from the Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona.

 


#4 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2246 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

I would pay money to not have that carbuncle monstrosity in my game.


#5 MunkichioO   Lurker... o.o CAGiversary!   214 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

MunkichioO

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

geeze.. 3 per person limit as well.. kinda sketchy now


#6 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11397 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

I had it originally ordered and cancelled, kinda figured this would happen. I do kind of want the Cloud Figure, but for this price I feel like this thing won't sell out. The special edition they had for FFXV felt more worthwhile as far as included content goes.

#7 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

Thank you for the heads up Ghaleon. Unfortunately this is a 'fake' collectors edition. It is just the deluxe edition of FF7 remake with a play arts kai statue throw in the shipping box. I was so hopeful when it was announced that there would be a 'super mega awesome edition' and yet here we are.

Final Fantasy 7 is my favorite game of all time. And this is exactly the reason I cancelled my Special edition.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy