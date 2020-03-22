Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #627: Work From Home

CAGcast #627: Work From Home

The gang talks home life, Doom Eternal, PS5 conference, and oh so much more!

RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Mar 22 - 28, 2020 ... PSN, Domino's, Regal, Chili's, Aeropostale

By Cornelius, Today, 06:44 AM
rite aid riteaid psn playstation regal dominos chilis aeropostale

#1 Cornelius   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1011 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Cornelius

Posted Today, 06:44 AM

Just a few appealing BonusCash GC's at Rite-Aid this week, but at least 1 is gaming-related and another gets you cheap food delivered! :lol:

  • Sony PlayStation and Domino's Gift Cards ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*
  • Regal Cinemas and Brinker (Chili's, Maggiano, On the Border) ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.*
  • The Children's Place and Aeropostale ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.*

For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you can earn rewards on the other bullet-point lines as well.  For example, you can purchase either $50 of PSN, $50 of Domino's, or 1 each of PSN & Domino's @ $25 apiece, and still be able to purchase another $100 of Regal Cinemas credit either at the same time, or separately throughout the week.

 

If you're the type of person wondering what could you possibly want from Rite-Aid the day after you buy your GC's, if not Easter candy on Monday April 13th, then might I suggest ... :lol:

Spoiler


Screenshot of the GC's included here:
Spoiler

 
Small print (at bottom of weekly ad) and BonusCash T&C's included here:
Spoiler

 
FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...

  • if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or
  • if the transaction you're about to complete exceeds the limit of 2 per week, or
  • when your BonusCash rewards will expire.

Luckily the mobile RiteAid app (and website) list your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only get 30 days to spend the BonusCash once earned. Good luck!


