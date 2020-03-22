Target Circle Deals March 22nd - March 28th: 25% Off One Toy Item

Posted Today, 08:17 AM

The Circle deal of the week, if you are brave enough to visit a Target store is 25% Off One Toy Item. For the first time that I can recall, this is a one time use only Circle deal, and not the four item limit that the other deals tend to have. The world is becoming a scary place, and if you have a kid in your life, or you are a big kid yourself, you might want to buy them or yourself a toy. Target has hundreds of different toys in stores, in all different price ranges. And, many of those toys are based on popular video game series like Fortnite and Super Mario Bros.

I do not know if this coupon will work on Funko Pops, but I don't see why it wouldn't, as those are technically toys.



Here are the deals:

25% Off One Toy Item (One Time Use Only)* *Expires March 28th, 2020

(It has a few obvious exclusions, like LEGO, but that's to be expected. The full list of exclusions is on the app, but it's not super long compared to older deals like this.)



10% Off Logitech Pro Gaming Headset For PC*

*Expires March 28th, 2020



10% Off Logitech G402 PC Gaming Mouse*

*Expires March 28th, 2020