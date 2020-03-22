The Circle deal of the week, if you are brave enough to visit a Target store is 25% Off One Toy Item. For the first time that I can recall, this is a one time use only Circle deal, and not the four item limit that the other deals tend to have. The world is becoming a scary place, and if you have a kid in your life, or you are a big kid yourself, you might want to buy them or yourself a toy. Target has hundreds of different toys in stores, in all different price ranges. And, many of those toys are based on popular video game series like Fortnite and Super Mario Bros.
I do not know if this coupon will work on Funko Pops, but I don't see why it wouldn't, as those are technically toys.
Here are the deals:
25% Off One Toy Item (One Time Use Only)* *Expires March 28th, 2020
(It has a few obvious exclusions, like LEGO, but that's to be expected. The full list of exclusions is on the app, but it's not super long compared to older deals like this.)
10% Off Logitech Pro Gaming Headset For PC*
*Expires March 28th, 2020
10% Off Logitech G402 PC Gaming Mouse*
*Expires March 28th, 2020
Target Circle Deals March 22nd - March 28th: 25% Off One Toy Item
Posted Today, 08:17 AM
Posted Today, 08:18 AM
And don't forget that Target's new weekly ad (3/22/2020 to 3/28/2020) includes a buy one, get one for 10% off deal for gaming gift cards.
Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live digital cards qualify, so you don't actually have to set foot in a Target store.
Posted Today, 08:21 AM
Also, Target has a deal this week on all gaming cards, buy one get one 10% off. So, basically 5% off each card. But, it's in the ad, and not specifically a Circle deal.
Posted Today, 08:23 AM
Yep, I was posting that right when you posted. Good looking out. I didn't know that it also worked with digital cards. Thanks for the heads up.
Posted Today, 08:32 AM
Posted Today, 10:44 AM
Also, Target has a deal this week on all gaming cards, buy one get one 10% off. So, basically 5% off each card. But, it's in the ad, and not specifically a Circle deal.
Yep, I was posting that right when you posted. Good looking out. I didn't know that it also worked with digital cards. Thanks for the heads up.
Great minds think alike! And I actually tried adding different cards to my cart to see if they would work. Steam cards definitely will not work since they don't sell digital Steam cards on Target.com. And Apple iTunes and Google Play gift cards aren't considered gaming gift cards for this deal.
Posted Today, 11:33 AM
Great minds think alike! And I actually tried adding different cards to my cart to see if they would work. Steam cards definitely will not work since they don't sell digital Steam cards on Target.com. And Apple iTunes and Google Play gift cards aren't considered gaming gift cards for this deal.
Thanks for doing the research!
Posted Today, 05:23 PM
Don't bother calling Target stores. You'll just get an automated message. I posted about my experience in the main Target thread. Their customer service number works though.
Posted Today, 05:35 PM
Thank you.
Posted Today, 06:03 PM
Thank you.
Of course. Instead of more speculation and "doomsday news," I figured you guys could use a good deal...especially one that doesn't require going into a store.
Posted Today, 07:43 PM
Nice, thanks for information