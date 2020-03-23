1TB All-Digital Xbox One 3 Game Bundle - 159.99 - Walmart.com
Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM
https://www.walmart....whoCEVUQAvD_BwE
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM
Here's an eBay listing from the same seller for $140: https://www.ebay.com/itm/293259416625
Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM
poor product, and those "3 games" have little to no value.
Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM
poor product, and those "3 games" have little to no value.
Fortnite is worthless to me but the other two are worth $30 combined. The console itself is fine if you're interested in digital games and 4K streaming.
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:13 PM
at the closing gamestops near me these were the last consoles to go.
They got down to $62 on the second to last day. Says it all really.
Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Considering you shouldn’t be out buying physical games during a pandemic, $160 for an XB1 is fantastic.
Last I heard UPS and USPS were still running.
Posted Today, 01:37 AM
at the closing gamestops near me these were the last consoles to go.
They got down to $62 on the second to last day. Says it all really.
If you want a console and don't care about discs, that was a fantastic deal. I would have bought one at that price.
Posted Today, 03:02 AM
Here's an eBay listing from the same seller for $140: https://www.ebay.com/itm/293259416625
Dang I pulled the trigger before I saw your post. Not a true CAG if I overpayed lol.
This seemed good though if you just want a super cheap X1 and don't care about using it much. Probably just use gamepass. Could have held out for a deal but my kid's friends all have X1s and they are all stuck at home.
X1 would basically be our third or fourth most used system after PS4, Switch and possibly Wii U.
Posted Today, 04:22 AM
Posted Today, 05:05 AM
poor product, and those "3 games" have little to no value.
you should really do research before judging deals. the fortnite code has $20 worth of vbucks and minecraft and sea of thieves can be easily sold for $10 each.
Posted Today, 05:39 AM