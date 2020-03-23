Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #627: Work From Home

CAGcast #627: Work From Home

The gang talks home life, Doom Eternal, PS5 conference, and oh so much more!

1TB All-Digital Xbox One 3 Game Bundle - 159.99 - Walmart.com

By bg2001, Yesterday, 07:44 PM

#1 bg2001   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   669 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

bg2001

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

I believe this is a third party seller. Still, almost $100 off normal price.

https://www.walmart....whoCEVUQAvD_BwE

#2 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   866 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

Here's an eBay listing from the same seller for $140: https://www.ebay.com/itm/293259416625


#3 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2260 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

poor product, and those "3 games" have little to no value.


#4 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   866 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

poor product, and those "3 games" have little to no value.

 

Fortnite is worthless to me but the other two are worth $30 combined. The console itself is fine if you're interested in digital games and 4K streaming.


#5 JJSP   Not Broke, Just Bent CAGiversary!   10131 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

JJSP

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

Considering you shouldn’t be out buying physical games during a pandemic, $160 for an XB1 is fantastic.

#6 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2297 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 09:13 PM

at the closing gamestops near me these were the last consoles to go. 

 

They got down to $62 on the second to last day. Says it all really.


#7 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16297 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM

Considering you shouldn’t be out buying physical games during a pandemic, $160 for an XB1 is fantastic.


Last I heard UPS and USPS were still running.

#8 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   10944 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

at the closing gamestops near me these were the last consoles to go. 

 

They got down to $62 on the second to last day. Says it all really.

If you want a console and don't care about discs, that was a fantastic deal.  I would have bought one at that price.


#9 bg2001   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   669 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

bg2001

Posted Today, 03:02 AM

Here's an eBay listing from the same seller for $140: https://www.ebay.com/itm/293259416625


Dang I pulled the trigger before I saw your post. Not a true CAG if I overpayed lol.

This seemed good though if you just want a super cheap X1 and don't care about using it much. Probably just use gamepass. Could have held out for a deal but my kid's friends all have X1s and they are all stuck at home.

X1 would basically be our third or fourth most used system after PS4, Switch and possibly Wii U.

/blog

#10 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7513 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 04:22 AM

Since this week's sale is so disappointing, I'm scraping up the last few games from last week's Robots or Whatever sale.

 

ATOMINE

Mechanika

Metal Wolf Chaos XD

Spareware


#11 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

poor product, and those "3 games" have little to no value.

you should really do research before judging deals. the fortnite code has $20 worth of vbucks and minecraft and sea of thieves can be easily sold for $10 each.


#12 CAMELOT 331  

CAMELOT 331

Posted Today, 05:39 AM

BREAKING NEWS! An inside source messaged me saying Walmart to announce they are are no longer open 24 hours and will close as 11pm and open at 6am. A giant comes to an end. Official statement from Walmart is coming soon.
