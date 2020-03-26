Jump to content

VASARA Collection $0.99 (reg. $9.99) on Steam/Nintendo Switch

By Electroplasm, Today, 06:45 AM

Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

VASARA Collection $0.99 (reg. $9.99)

Steam
https://store.steamp...SARA_Collection

Nintendo Switch
https://www.nintendo...llection-switch

MulderYuffie  

MulderYuffie

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

Thank you ao much this is awesome! Bought for both platforms!

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 08:39 AM

Why they didn't discount the game for PS4, Vita, and Xbox One is beyond me.


Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

I paid like $70 for a collector's edition and I haven't even opened it. Sure, why not for a $1?


topchief1  

topchief1

Posted Today, 04:15 PM

I paid like $70 for a collector's edition and I haven't even opened it. Sure, why not for a $1?


And just like me, now you never will.

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:24 PM

Is there an updated list of FlipGrip games anywhere? The "frequently updated" list that FanGamer links to hasn't been touched in a year.


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 09:57 PM

Great deal, thanks op!

Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 10:31 PM

Sure, why not! Thanks
