VASARA Collection $0.99 (reg. $9.99) on Steam/Nintendo Switch
Steam
https://store.steamp...SARA_Collection
Nintendo Switch
https://www.nintendo...llection-switch
Why they didn't discount the game for PS4, Vita, and Xbox One is beyond me.
I paid like $70 for a collector's edition and I haven't even opened it. Sure, why not for a $1?
And just like me, now you never will.
Is there an updated list of FlipGrip games anywhere? The "frequently updated" list that FanGamer links to hasn't been touched in a year.
