Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Edition Amazon Restock

By SpartenOmega117, Today, 10:42 AM

#1 SpartenOmega117   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2218 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

SpartenOmega117

Posted Today, 10:42 AM

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1

#2 doodofdoods   Prinny Powered CAGiversary!   3275 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

doodofdoods

Posted Today, 10:55 AM

Nice, was waiting for the restock. Anyone know if this version also comes with the amazon pre-order bonus(collectible card)?

#3 Stridix   IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary!   205 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Stridix

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Nice find by Amazon.


#4 erehwon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3137 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

erehwon

Posted Today, 06:09 PM

It is gone.  Should of jumped the moment I saw it.


#5 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   265 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 09:29 PM

It is gone. Should of jumped the moment I saw it.

Sorry, not sure how to post linked from my phone, but if you type in Persona 5 on Amazon, you should still be able to preorder it.

Edit: It keeps going in and out of stock, it’s worth rechecking, I just preordered it.
