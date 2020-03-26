Jump to content

CAGcast #627: Work From Home

Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Edition $49.94 Amazon

By Joe Fongul, Today, 12:30 PM

Joe Fongul  

Joe Fongul

Posted Today, 12:30 PM

Another Walmart in-store price match. I will definitely take it as my GameStop in-store pre-order is in limbo.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081W5KQVR

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

Thanks for posting this, just ordered. Anyone have any idea if the standard free shipping comes even faster than the 7-10 days it says it’ll take?
