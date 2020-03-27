I like the game from what I've played, would probably get it if I didn't already have it on ps4 from black friday https://www.chrono.gg/
Indivisible (steam key) $23.99 through chrono.gg
also on game pass pc / xb1
personally waiting for my $15 preorder to one day be released. hopefully. maybe.
