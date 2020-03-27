Jump to content

Indivisible (steam key) $23.99 through chrono.gg

By Gden, Today, 04:11 AM

Gden  

Gden

Posted Today, 04:11 AM

I like the game from what I've played, would probably get it if I didn't already have it on ps4 from black friday https://www.chrono.gg/


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 04:14 AM

also on game pass pc / xb1

 

personally waiting for my $15 :switch: preorder to one day be released.  hopefully. maybe.


