Target Circle Deals March 29th - April 4th: 40% Off Turtle Beach Battle Buds

Lots of gaming headphone deals for those brave enough to go into stores.
These are the deals:
30% Off Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero Wireless headset for PC (Expires April 4th)
30% Off Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Pro Wired PC Gaming headset (Expires April 4th)
40% Off Turtle Beach Battle Buds In-ear Gaming headset (Expires April 4th)
15% Off Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset All Varieties (Expires April 4th)
30% Off ROCCAT Kone Aimo Owl-Eye Mouse Black & White (Expires April 4th)
30% Off ROCCAT Sense Aimo Mousepad for PC Gaming (Expires April 4th)
By Zantra, Today, 07:52 AM
Posted Today, 07:52 AM
Posted Today, 07:54 AM
I have the Stealth 600s and I use them on my PS4, my 3DS, and my Xbox One, and the sound on them is better than my TV speakers, and a few 3DS games support surround sound with them plugged in.