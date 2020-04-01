Death Stranding Collectors Best Buy
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6354749
Special Edition 39.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6354741
The CE is huge, otherwise I would get it.
Any chance it goes lower or after this will it most likely be oos?
Do a search for other CEs still in stock and judge for yourself.
You can also get a price adjustment within the return period.
Such a fun fucking game. Finally bought it last week and I can't stop playing it especially since I've been quarantined at home this week.
It's certainly not a game for everyone, but I really enjoyed my time with it and also became a fan of Low Roar. If there is something I've come to appreciate from Hideo Kojima is his taste in music.
