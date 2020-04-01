Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #628: School Shit

CAGcast #628: School Shit

The gang talks staying at home, stuff to watch, stuff not to watch, and special guest Sabrina discusses Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Death Stranding Collectors Best Buy

By Formula65, Today, 05:16 AM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

Death Stranding Collectors Edition 99.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6354749

Special Edition 39.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6354741

#2 GeeWiz
Posted Today, 05:35 AM  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 05:35 AM

Makes me wish I still had GCU to get the CE for $80

#3 62t
Posted Today, 06:22 AM  

62t

Posted Today, 06:22 AM

The CE is huge, otherwise I would get it.


#4 SlaughterX
Posted Today, 07:54 AM  

SlaughterX

Posted Today, 07:54 AM

Lol, god I regret buying this gane.

#5 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 08:03 AM

Any chance it goes lower or after this will it most likely be oos?

#6 intent
Posted Today, 09:55 AM  

intent

Posted Today, 09:55 AM

Any chance it goes lower or after this will it most likely be oos?


Do a search for other CEs still in stock and judge for yourself.

You can also get a price adjustment within the return period.

#7 Chuck Stank
Posted Today, 01:52 PM  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

Such a fun fucking game. Finally bought it last week and I can't stop playing it especially since I've been quarantined at home this week.


#8 Zan-Datsu
Posted Today, 03:28 PM  

Zan-Datsu

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

It's certainly not a game for everyone, but I really enjoyed my time with it and also became a fan of Low Roar. If there is something I've come to appreciate from Hideo Kojima is his taste in music.


#9 now1
Posted Today, 03:51 PM  

now1

Posted Today, 03:51 PM

It will most likely get lower in price, I remember a few weeks ago at best buy they had a stack of the collectors edition in a corner. I bet this will be around $60 in a month or two, it just didn’t sell

#10 etcrane
Posted Today, 04:44 PM  

etcrane

Posted Today, 04:44 PM

Weird, I thought the market for plastic babies in tanks would have sustained the demand for this ....
