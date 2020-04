Posted Today, 03:26 PM

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is currently $37.50 on cdkeys.com. Yesterday it was $41.

https://www.cdkeys.c...2-bannerlord-pc

On Steam its MSRP is $50 with a limited time sale going on now for $45. The game just came out to Early Access 3/31.

The question now is: jump now on the good price, or will the price continue to fall?

Note: It's in Early Access and has been in development for like 8 years. Expect some clunk.