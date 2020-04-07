Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4, $9.99 at Best Buy [EXPIRED]
Posted 07 April 2020 - 10:34 PM
Posted 08 April 2020 - 05:27 AM
Damn, really good price. wasted certificate on Lego dc super villain. oh well sacrifice for the kids.
Posted 08 April 2020 - 05:29 AM
Posted 08 April 2020 - 06:49 AM
It's an action RPG with no turned based battles.
Posted 08 April 2020 - 09:14 AM
Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.
Don't play this first. In terms of understanding the story you'll be completely lost. It's the most convoluted plot in video game history. If you really want to get into KH, buy the complete package and play through/watch the cutscenes in this order: Kingdom Hearts 1, Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Birth By Sleep. Then play 3
Posted 08 April 2020 - 04:56 PM
I'm tempted for price alone. Nearly beat KH1 in the collection but the literally 6 stage final boss fight was complete BS and required restarting all 6 stages every time you died. Is KH2 any easier/better in terms of QOL?
Posted 08 April 2020 - 06:34 PM
I'm tempted for price alone. Nearly beat KH1 in the collection but the literally 6 stage final boss fight was complete BS and required restarting all 6 stages every time you died. Is KH2 any easier/better in terms of QOL?
I didn't try playing the KH series til like 2014 and started with KH1 in the PS3 collection. I played through the whole game and thought it was alright, then got stuck on that same final boss sequence and gave up for a year. I then came back to the game and beat it though. Then I played KH2 and that was some of the most fun I've ever had in a video game (I played on Critical difficulty, even though I played KH1 on Normal, since KH2 is supposedly pretty easy). I dropped KH3 for some reason but KH2 is super fun imo
Posted 09 April 2020 - 01:08 AM
Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.
You definitely want to play them in order. The plots convoluted and even the spin-offs are important to the overall plot.
Posted 12 April 2020 - 09:59 PM
Thanks for the post, YoshiFan1! Does anyone know how long this sale price for the game is? I'd love to pick it up
on the cheap but to be honest, I haven't even played the other games in the series yet...
Posted 12 April 2020 - 11:28 PM
Get the "All in one collection bundle" to play them in order if not you'll be confused and lost of whats going on.
Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.
Posted 13 April 2020 - 12:54 AM
Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.
Don't buy KH3 and get the KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package for $30.
KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package includes:
• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
• KINGDOM HEARTS III
https://store.playst...OLLECTION300000
Posted 13 April 2020 - 09:53 AM
I just looked it up amazon, considering last time I checked it was digital only in NA and physical in JP. Its physical in NA now as of last month if the date is right on Amazon.
Don't buy KH3 and get the KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package for $30.
KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package includes:
• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
• KINGDOM HEARTS III
https://store.playst...OLLECTION300000
Posted 14 April 2020 - 07:41 PM
Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.
To be honest, if you can watch the 3-4hrs of cutscenes during 3 and know what the hell is going on, you're a better man than I am. I never beat 2, and lost complete track of what the point of the 1.8, 2.5, 6.9 releases were, yet I mostly enjoyed playing through KH3. But honestly, the story was a total nonsensical mess and context of previous games would not have helped IMO.
Posted 14 April 2020 - 08:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM
Boy, early adopters of these games got royally screwed back in the day. Remember when the HD remix games were going for $80 because they were sold out? Soooo cheap to get every game now.
Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM
To be honest, if you can watch the 3-4hrs of cutscenes during 3 and know what the hell is going on, you're a better man than I am. I never beat 2, and lost complete track of what the point of the 1.8, 2.5, 6.9 releases were, yet I mostly enjoyed playing through KH3. But honestly, the story was a total nonsensical mess and context of previous games would not have helped IMO.
The plot in KH1 was decent, started to get confusing in KHII, but after that it turned into the biggest clusterfuck of clusterfucks. I probably played half the side-games and watched a bunch of recaps before started KH3 and it honestly just felt like they ended the series with a everything working out "just because..." and I was like, 'yep, sounds good, thanks bye'.
Posted Today, 06:43 AM
Can’t believe I waited 12 years for it lol.