Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #631: Re Ma Ke

CAGcast #631: Re Ma Ke

The gang talks Final Fantasy VII Remake, discuss important issues like tennis vs table tennis, play the Cameo game, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4, $9.99 at Best Buy [EXPIRED]

By YoshiFan1, Apr 07 2020 10:34 PM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9991 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted 07 April 2020 - 10:34 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9497135

#2 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 08 April 2020 - 05:27 AM

Damn, really good price. wasted certificate on Lego dc super villain. oh well sacrifice for the kids.  


#3 chelosera91   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1152 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

chelosera91

Posted 08 April 2020 - 05:29 AM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.

#4 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9991 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted 08 April 2020 - 06:49 AM

There are some video clips that shows what happened in the past games included with the game but if you haven't played any of the past games, it will be confusing but will give you a basic understanding of the plot from the past games. Even playing all of the games in the series except the mobile game, there are parts of the story that were confusing (although that could also be because I hadn't played any of the games in the series since 2014 and forgot stuff).

It's an action RPG with no turned based battles.

#5 PlunderedGamer  

PlunderedGamer

Posted 08 April 2020 - 09:14 AM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.

Don't play this first. In terms of understanding the story you'll be completely lost. It's the most convoluted plot in video game history. If you really want to get into KH, buy the complete package and play through/watch the cutscenes in this order: Kingdom Hearts 1, Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Birth By Sleep. Then play 3


#6 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1800 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted 08 April 2020 - 04:56 PM

I'm tempted for price alone. Nearly beat KH1 in the collection but the literally 6 stage final boss fight was complete BS and required restarting all 6 stages every time you died. Is KH2 any easier/better in terms of QOL?


#7 ar4757   Makoto x Joker is canon CAGiversary!   962 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

ar4757

Posted 08 April 2020 - 06:34 PM

I'm tempted for price alone. Nearly beat KH1 in the collection but the literally 6 stage final boss fight was complete BS and required restarting all 6 stages every time you died. Is KH2 any easier/better in terms of QOL?

 

I didn't try playing the KH series til like 2014 and started with KH1 in the PS3 collection. I played through the whole game and thought it was alright, then got stuck on that same final boss sequence and gave up for a year. I then came back to the game and beat it though. Then I played KH2 and that was some of the most fun I've ever had in a video game (I played on Critical difficulty, even though I played KH1 on Normal, since KH2 is supposedly pretty easy). I dropped KH3 for some reason but KH2 is super fun imo


#8 WolfmanASTN   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1593 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

WolfmanASTN

Posted 09 April 2020 - 01:08 AM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.


You definitely want to play them in order. The plots convoluted and even the spin-offs are important to the overall plot.

#9 xNEDDERSx  

xNEDDERSx

Posted 12 April 2020 - 09:59 PM

Thanks for the post, YoshiFan1! Does anyone know how long this sale price for the game is? I'd love to pick it up

on the cheap but to be honest, I haven't even played the other games in the series yet...


#10 Miketheking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   470 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Miketheking

Posted 12 April 2020 - 11:28 PM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.

Get the "All in one collection bundle" to play them in order if not you'll be confused and lost of whats going on.

#11 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   2067 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted 13 April 2020 - 12:54 AM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.

Don't buy KH3 and get the KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package for $30.

 

KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package includes:

• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
• KINGDOM HEARTS III

 

https://store.playst...OLLECTION300000


#12 Miketheking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   470 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Miketheking

Posted 13 April 2020 - 09:53 AM

Don't buy KH3 and get the KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package for $30.

KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package includes:

• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
• KINGDOM HEARTS III

https://store.playst...OLLECTION300000

I just looked it up amazon, considering last time I checked it was digital only in NA and physical in JP. Its physical in NA now as of last month if the date is right on Amazon.

#13 berzirk   I'm not so serious CAGiversary!   2509 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

berzirk

Posted 14 April 2020 - 07:41 PM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.

To be honest, if you can watch the 3-4hrs of cutscenes during 3 and know what the hell is going on, you're a better man than I am. I never beat 2, and lost complete track of what the point of the 1.8, 2.5, 6.9 releases were, yet I mostly enjoyed playing through KH3. But honestly, the story was a total nonsensical mess and context of previous games would not have helped IMO. 


#14 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 14 April 2020 - 08:41 PM

I was actually disappointed they didn’t have an all in one package physical copy for NA but now they finally do when I don’t need it. Still cool for those who don’t have the games tho

#15 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4141 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Boy, early adopters of these games got royally screwed back in the day. Remember when the HD remix games were going for $80 because they were sold out? Soooo cheap to get every game now.


#16 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23140 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

To be honest, if you can watch the 3-4hrs of cutscenes during 3 and know what the hell is going on, you're a better man than I am. I never beat 2, and lost complete track of what the point of the 1.8, 2.5, 6.9 releases were, yet I mostly enjoyed playing through KH3. But honestly, the story was a total nonsensical mess and context of previous games would not have helped IMO. 

The plot in KH1 was decent, started to get confusing in KHII, but after that it turned into the biggest clusterfuck of clusterfucks. I probably played half the side-games and watched a bunch of recaps before started KH3 and it honestly just felt like they ended the series with a everything working out "just because..." and I was like, 'yep, sounds good, thanks bye'. 


#17 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2304 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 06:43 AM

Biggest disappointment of 2019 imo.

Can’t believe I waited 12 years for it lol.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy