Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4, $9.99 at Best Buy

By YoshiFan1, Yesterday, 10:34 PM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9990 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=9497135

#2 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

Damn, really good price. wasted certificate on Lego dc super villain. oh well sacrifice for the kids.  


#3 chelosera91   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1152 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

chelosera91

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.

#4 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9990 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

There are some video clips that shows what happened in the past games included with the game but if you haven't played any of the past games, it will be confusing but will give you a basic understanding of the plot from the past games. Even playing all of the games in the series except the mobile game, there are parts of the story that were confusing (although that could also be because I hadn't played any of the games in the series since 2014 and forgot stuff).

It's an action RPG with no turned based battles.

#5 PlunderedGamer  

PlunderedGamer

Posted Today, 09:14 AM

Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.

Don't play this first. In terms of understanding the story you'll be completely lost. It's the most convoluted plot in video game history. If you really want to get into KH, buy the complete package and play through/watch the cutscenes in this order: Kingdom Hearts 1, Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Birth By Sleep. Then play 3


