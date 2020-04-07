Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4, $9.99 at Best Buy
Damn, really good price. wasted certificate on Lego dc super villain. oh well sacrifice for the kids.
It's an action RPG with no turned based battles.
Never played any game in the series. Will I be super lost if I were to get this? And what other rpg is similar to this? I love pokemon and Fallout 3 of that helps.
Don't play this first. In terms of understanding the story you'll be completely lost. It's the most convoluted plot in video game history. If you really want to get into KH, buy the complete package and play through/watch the cutscenes in this order: Kingdom Hearts 1, Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Birth By Sleep. Then play 3