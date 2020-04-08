Final Fantasy Remake - Double 10 Dollar Rewards for Preorder?

Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM

Not sure if it was a glitch or intentional, but I got a notice this morning saying that my copy of Final Fantasy Remake Standard Edition had shipped. That made me happy enough, as I was afraid it might be delayed - had it pre-ordered on Amazon but it shifted to delivery unknown earlier in the week so I canceled it. But, back on topic - about 3 hours later I got a message that I had a 25 dollar reward. I did not have anywhere near that many points before so I looked for where they came from. When I clicked on the Final Fantasy VII Remake purchase, this is what it said:

Total Points: 1142

My Best Buy Visa Purchase Bonus - 83

$10 Dollar Certificate for Final Fantasy VII Preorder - 500

$10 Dollar Certificate for Final Fantasy VII Preorder - 500

Base Points - 59

Did this happen to anyone else? Considering I preordered it when I still had Gamers Club - so got it for 51.23 ... this has been an especially Cheap Ass Gamer type of purchase.

P.S. Sigh, I really miss Gamers Club. Hate spending 64.04 on new releases (that includes local tax).