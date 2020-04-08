Jump to content

Final Fantasy Remake - Double 10 Dollar Rewards for Preorder?

By douglasmcc, Yesterday, 06:25 PM

#1 douglasmcc   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   313 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

douglasmcc

Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM

Not sure if it was a glitch or intentional, but I got a notice this morning saying that my copy of Final Fantasy Remake Standard Edition had shipped.  That made me happy enough, as I was afraid it might be delayed - had it pre-ordered on Amazon but it shifted to delivery unknown earlier in the week so I canceled it.  But, back on topic - about 3 hours later I got a message that I had a 25 dollar reward.  I did not have anywhere near that many points before so I looked for where they came from.  When I clicked on the Final Fantasy VII Remake purchase, this is what it said:

 

Total Points: 1142

My Best Buy Visa Purchase Bonus - 83

$10 Dollar Certificate for Final Fantasy VII Preorder - 500

$10 Dollar Certificate for Final Fantasy VII Preorder - 500

Base Points - 59

 

Did this happen to anyone else?  Considering I preordered it when I still had Gamers Club - so got it for 51.23 ... this has been an especially Cheap Ass Gamer type of purchase.

 

P.S.  Sigh, I really miss Gamers Club.  Hate spending 64.04 on new releases (that includes local tax).


#2 mattysaurus   Shipping kills it. CAGiversary!   271 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

mattysaurus

Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM

Same thing happened with me but for the deluxe edition. Had it preordered from Amazon for $20 off but if the bestbuy copy arrives in good condition I’ll probably just cancel amazon.

#3 alumbrados87   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   510 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

alumbrados87

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 PM

Should I just place an order at BB and see what happens ?


#4 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 06:50 PM

Interesting - I'll have to see how mine plays out on Friday when I pick mine up (locally).

 

Just to confirm, you didn't order multiple editions of FFVII, right?  Back when Doom Eternal released, I had preordered copies of the PS4 and Switch versions and, even though the Switch version is delayed, the pack-in steelbook was ready for pickup.  Consequently, I received 2x $10 Rewards Zone certificates, one per game/platform combo. 


#5 douglasmcc   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   313 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

douglasmcc

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

Interesting - I'll have to see how mine plays out on Friday when I pick mine up (locally).

 

Just to confirm, you didn't order multiple editions of FFVII, right?  Back when Doom Eternal released, I had preordered copies of the PS4 and Switch versions and, even though the Switch version is delayed, the pack-in steelbook was ready for pickup.  Consequently, I received 2x $10 Rewards Zone certificates, one per game/platform combo. 

No.  My Gamer's Club expired on Feb. 3rd so I went online on the 2nd and preordered 10 games that were coming out over the next 6-10 months that I wanted.  I only ordered 1 copy of FFVII Remake.


#6 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4572 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 07:31 PM

I preordered FF7 deluxe from Best Buy in August 2019. Unfortunately I can't look back that far at my reward zone points and wasn't charged yet for the game either, so nothing is listed in my account as of now.


#7 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3223 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM

I got an email about receiving a $20 as well right after it shipped.

#8 The Laughing Mann  

The Laughing Mann

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

I just checked mine.

I had regular edition pre-ordered, and it was marked for $10 rewards.

However, I saw I had a $20 reward certificate.

So not only did I get FF7 Remake for $55 (had a $5 credit on it), but I decided to get Resident Evil 3: Nemesis with that certificate + $10 reward I got for Persona 5 Royal. Can't beat $30 for RE3 (which is as high as I was willing to spend given the # of content it has available currently...).

If you have this certificate available, I wouldn't wait to use it. Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Yakuza Collection...there'll be something you can use it on. :)


#9 Vigilante   Let the Battles Begin CAGiversary!   37521 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

Well would you look at that, I got the same 1k in points for my Deluxe Edition which shipped this morning. Thanks for the heads-up, OP.


#10 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM

If you have this certificate available, I wouldn't wait to use it. Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Yakuza Collection...there'll be something you can use it on. :)

This is important enough to warrant a reply - if BB catches on to the 'error', they could technically revoke the certificates.


#11 Vigilante   Let the Battles Begin CAGiversary!   37521 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Vigilante

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

This is important enough to warrant a reply - if BB catches on to the 'error', they could technically revoke the certificates.

Not only that, but I think there's no reason to rush to redeem the points for certificates, as Best Buy could just deduct 500 points from your balance, potentially sending you into the negative range.


#12 segasonic128   Segasonic CAGiversary!   500 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

segasonic128

Posted Yesterday, 08:23 PM

i checked my bb preorder for ff7.     i only have the regular 500 pts.       so i guess you guys got the lucky glitch in your favor!    if i were you i would redeem those points to the reward certificates right away! 
 

good thing is, i am glad my ff7 copy is shipped to arrive friday!      best buy is still da bomb!  

Can't wait to play FF7 in 4K on my pro! 


#13 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   589 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

Still waiting for mine to be shipped instead of "Getting Ready", sooo we'll see.


#14 The Laughing Mann  

The Laughing Mann

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

Not only that, but I think there's no reason to rush to redeem the points for certificates, as Best Buy could just deduct 500 points from your balance, potentially sending you into the negative range.

I don't shop often enough at Best Buy to regularly deal with rewards. I lucked out with a couple years' worth of shopping to get $5 in rewards to use on FF7. Their rewards programs really ganked my frequency with getting them. I used to get a point per dollar, but then they changed that to half a point on certain purchases of mine. So if I can manage to clear an order for a $30 copy of RE3 and still get my FF7 Remake for $55, I will be happy. They can try a negative range, but it won't hurt me enough to care.

I'll still shop through them for my Black Friday and holiday movies/TV purchases until the deals are not worth doing.


#15 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3223 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 PM

I wish you could use a $10 coupon on a $9.99 item. Want to use some coupons that expire soon on digital exclusives.

#16 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 09:43 PM

I wish you could use a $10 coupon on a $9.99 item. Want to use some coupons that expire soon on digital exclusives.

If you're planning to purchase multiple digital items, group them into one transaction - that should do the trick.  RZ coupons apply to the total purchase, not necessarily individual items (if you have multiple).


#17 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Not only that, but I think there's no reason to rush to redeem the points for certificates, as Best Buy could just deduct 500 points from your balance, potentially sending you into the negative range.

In all my years of shopping at BestBuy, I can't recall ever seeing a negative rewards zone point total.  I have my account set to auto distribute at $5 increments and have done quite a number of returns/exchanges/cancellations of preorders, especially when I had GCU active...so I've danced the 0-250 points range pretty much consistently. 

 

That's not to say that negative isn't possible - just that it's not a possibility that I've encountered (and my n is far greater than zero). 


#18 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3223 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM

If you're planning to purchase multiple digital items, group them into one transaction - that should do the trick.  RZ coupons apply to the total purchase, not necessarily individual items (if you have multiple).

Damn, too bad I didn't think of that, but thanks. Already used my $20 on a digital Switch title, but still have a couple smaller ones that I could do that with, or put it towards Bayonetta 3 (which I probably should have done with my other coupon).


#19 Kain   Dragoon CAGiversary!   1157 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Kain

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

Incidentally, my Deluxe Edition I pre-ordered last month shipped out earlier.  My Standard Edition I pre-ordered back in 2016 has not yet shipped out.  You'd think they would have combined them, or at least shipped them out around the same time, but nope.  I hope it's not because the order is so old that it slipped through the cracks.  :(


#20 tangytangerine   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4245 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

tangytangerine

Posted Today, 12:18 AM

FYI, for anyone that pre-ordered for curbside pick-up. Keep an eye on your emails tomorrow. As a BB support rep. went on their forums to post that they've sent a memo to stores stating pre-orders can be released early and picked up from 3-6pm tomorrow.

 

Link(it's the last post): https://forums.bestb...1341551/page/14

 

Kinda curious to see if we'll have to wait until friday for the DLC code, if we pick it up tomorrow.


