Console Games, Merch Sale with Free Shipping and 50% Off 1 Month Uplay+ at Ubi Store

By CheapyD, Today, 02:47 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

Uplay+ service, with access to + 100 games is is 50% off for the 1st month!  Members can get unlimited access to + 100 games for $6.99
https://store.ubi.com/us/uplayplus/
 
Free shipping and +50% off on all physical games until April 19th. There's merch on sale as well.
https://store.ubi.co...-shipping-sale/


