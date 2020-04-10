Jump to content

PlayStation Move Motion Controller Two-Pack & Tilt Brush Bundle - $99.99 @ PlayStation Direct

NEW, free shipping automatic at checkout for any order over $70.
 
Tilt Brush on PSN - $19.99
 
Deals on these a far and few between. New Move controllers are out of stock in a lot of places. This is direct from PlayStation and likely to be the newest batch of manufactured controllers as they are in a new box with a digital code included.
 
Much better than dealing with the used PS3 era Moves with degraded batteries.
 
Alternatively, purchase an open-box from Best Buy for $84.99. 
 
Not a blazing deal, but if you are in the market for these it might be the best you'll find for a bit.

