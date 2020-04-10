Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

The gang talks stay at home life, why Onward sucks, PS5 controller and Inside Xbox announcements, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Edition in stock Gamestop - 89.99

By Soberpenguin, Yesterday, 05:42 PM
Persona

#1 Soberpenguin   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Soberpenguin

Posted Yesterday, 05:42 PM

Posted this to collector's edition topic, but figured I'd give everyone a heads up:

 

https://www.gamestop...n/11098855.html


#2 Distrato   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   477 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Distrato

Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM

Thank you so much! 


#3 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Thanks just got one
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Persona

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy