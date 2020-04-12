Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

The gang talks stay at home life, why Onward sucks, PS5 controller and Inside Xbox announcements, and oh so much more!

Outlast Trinity xb1 -$16.97 @ gamestop

By SRL1, Yesterday, 03:14 PM

#1 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Yesterday, 03:14 PM

https://www.gamestop...y/10143092.html


#2 MulderYuffie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1157 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

MulderYuffie

Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM

I think I literally have every version of 4 that exists. I love this game so much! I am excited and scared for this remake!

#3 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14669 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

You're not going to find the game for that price as it was a new to used convert so any store that still has it will only have it used. In regular times you could try to order one and see if you get it in near mint condition or maybe even sealed, but I wouldn't risk it if you're particular about its condition since you can't return it currently.


