https://www.gamestop...y/10143092.html
Outlast Trinity xb1 -$16.97 @ gamestop
#1
Posted Yesterday, 03:14 PM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1157 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:31 PM
#3 former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 14669 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM
You're not going to find the game for that price as it was a new to used convert so any store that still has it will only have it used. In regular times you could try to order one and see if you get it in near mint condition or maybe even sealed, but I wouldn't risk it if you're particular about its condition since you can't return it currently.