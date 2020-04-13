Jump to content

CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

The gang talks stay at home life, why Onward sucks, PS5 controller and Inside Xbox announcements, and oh so much more!

Children of Morta (PS4) - $15 [Amazon/Gamestop]

By phoenixlau, Yesterday, 02:57 PM

#1 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   568 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM

Children of Morta (PS4) - $15 [Amazon/Gamestop]

 

https://www.amazon.c...8&condition=new

https://www.gamestop...a/11095151.html

 

Been watching closely for this, first time the PS4 physical copy has breached below $20.

 


#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17858 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:13 PM

we’ve played the crap out of the Xbox version via GamePass. It’s a fantastic couch co-op hack n slash.

#3 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6240 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Yesterday, 03:40 PM

This game wins my GS $5 pro monthly certificate item for curbside pickup award

#4 Thomas96   I am Thomaticus! CAGiversary!   6077 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Thomas96

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

I’m in for one.    I enjoyed darksiders genesis, so I’m willing to try.  


