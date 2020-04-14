Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

The gang talks stay at home life, why Onward sucks, PS5 controller and Inside Xbox announcements, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy DotD 4/14: Nintendo Labo Kits 19.99

By litepink, Today, 05:53 AM

#1 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2957 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:53 AM

https://www.bestbuy....endo-labo-offer

Includes Variety Kit, Robot Kit, Vehicle Kit, and VR Starter Kit.

#2 utopianmachine   Deal Ninja CAGiversary!   10448 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

utopianmachine

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

Edit: Changed credit card and was able to pay.

Thanks, OP! Always wanted the Variety kit.

#3 inkcil   Banception...Baseball Ban in a Best Buy CAGiversary!   1406 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

inkcil

Posted Today, 07:35 AM

Thanks for posting...not into VR (in general) but I've been hoping to get the vehicle kit for $20 or less for a long time.   Already have the variety and robot kits.  


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy