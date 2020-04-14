Best Buy DotD 4/14: Nintendo Labo Kits 19.99
#1
Posted Today, 05:53 AM
Includes Variety Kit, Robot Kit, Vehicle Kit, and VR Starter Kit.

#2
Posted Today, 07:21 AM
Thanks, OP! Always wanted the Variety kit.
#3
Posted Today, 07:35 AM
Thanks for posting...not into VR (in general) but I've been hoping to get the vehicle kit for $20 or less for a long time. Already have the variety and robot kits.