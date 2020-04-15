Cooking Mama: Cookstar available direct from publisher!
In stock right now (8am CST 4/15/2020) $39.99 plus $5 shipping.
There’s been a bunch of scuttlebutt around this game being delisted from the eShop, supposedly mining bitcoin and a disagreement between the publisher and the IP owner. No matter the truth, grab it at retail pricing and don’t pay scalpers on eBay.
They recently restocked this too. Take advantage if you can cause this game could go out of print.
https://www.ign.com/...cookstar-review
I've only played parts of one Cooking Mama game in the past. Seem like games I would get really, so likely passing too.
I believe I tried Cooking Mama 4 or 5 on 3DS, and I just had to quit it after 10 minutes or so. It was a serious of annoying, asinine activities that made little sense. But I don't have much interest in games that use the stylus heavily anymore.
Wouldn't they just do another print run?
Wouldn't they just do another print run?
They may not be able to - I believe a lawsuit is pending?
By the way, looks like there are under 300 copies left on the publisher website.
As much as I enjoy collecting physical Switch games, I'd rather save my 40 bucks to buy an actual good finished game.
Have anyone else seen the IGN review for this game?....ha ha ha....well I can say I haven't seen a worst score for a game in quite sometime.
That review is incredible and funny. What an awful game.
Yeah, this game seems like a total waste of money. If you have $40 to burn and would like an actual fun game that could become rare later and incorporates elements of cooking, I suggest Battle Chef Brigade. It is cheaper right now, inspired by cool cooking shows, and could possibly be a rare game someday that someone might actually want.
https://www.ign.com/...-brigade-review
http://www.ofcr.co.j...tNotice_en.html - Here is the official legal posting from Office Create in regards to what Planet did and the steps that they are taking.
Sold out again
