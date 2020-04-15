Jump to content

CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

CAGcast #630: Save it in a Cup

The gang talks stay at home life, why Onward sucks, PS5 controller and Inside Xbox announcements, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Cooking Mama: Cookstar available direct from publisher!

By infectedpsyche, Today, 01:26 PM

#1 infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

https://shop.cookingmamacookstar.com/

In stock right now (8am CST 4/15/2020) $39.99 plus $5 shipping.

There’s been a bunch of scuttlebutt around this game being delisted from the eShop, supposedly mining bitcoin and a disagreement between the publisher and the IP owner. No matter the truth, grab it at retail pricing and don’t pay scalpers on eBay.

#2 mossfan563   CAG 'til I die! CAGiversary!   1339 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

mossfan563

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

They recently restocked this too. Take advantage if you can cause this game could go out of print.


#3 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   223 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

Have anyone else seen the IGN review for this game?....ha ha ha....well I can say I haven't seen a worst score for a game in quite sometime.

https://www.ign.com/...cookstar-review

#4 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   493 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 01:47 PM

I've certainly been guilty of letting rarity influence my buying decisions, but I've gotta stick to my central collecting principle: only buy stuff I would want to play. This game is said to be awful, so unless you're going for a complete publisher, series, or console collection, it's an easy skip.

#5 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9787 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 01:48 PM

I've only played parts of one Cooking Mama game in the past. Seem like games I would get really, so likely passing too.


#6 utopianmachine   Deal Ninja CAGiversary!   10457 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

utopianmachine

Posted Today, 02:14 PM

I believe I tried Cooking Mama 4 or 5 on 3DS, and I just had to quit it after 10 minutes or so. It was a serious of annoying, asinine activities that made little sense. But I don't have much interest in games that use the stylus heavily anymore.


#7 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   347 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

I can't help but feel like every time people snatch up copies of games that they declare are going to be rare and valuable, it almost always ends poorly for them.

#8 mitch079   Mumm-Ra shares with no one! CAGiversary!   12814 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

They recently restocked this too. Take advantage if you can cause this game could go out of print.

Wouldn't they just do another print run?


#9 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   13073 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

Wouldn't they just do another print run?

They may not be able to - I believe a lawsuit is pending?

 

By the way, looks like there are under 300 copies left on the publisher website.


#10 ZForce  

ZForce

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

As much as I enjoy collecting physical Switch games, I'd rather save my 40 bucks to buy an actual good finished game. 


#11 utopianmachine   Deal Ninja CAGiversary!   10457 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

utopianmachine

Posted Today, 03:50 PM

Have anyone else seen the IGN review for this game?....ha ha ha....well I can say I haven't seen a worst score for a game in quite sometime.

https://www.ign.com/...cookstar-review

That review is incredible and funny. What an awful game.


#12 cman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   122 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

cman

Posted Today, 03:57 PM

Yeah, this game seems like a total waste of money. If you have $40 to burn and would like an actual fun game that could become rare later and incorporates elements of cooking, I suggest Battle Chef Brigade. It is cheaper right now, inspired by cool cooking shows, and could possibly be a rare game someday that someone might actually want. 

 

https://www.ign.com/...-brigade-review


#13 Hellacious   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   511 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Hellacious

Posted Today, 04:01 PM

http://www.ofcr.co.j...tNotice_en.html - Here is the official legal posting from Office Create in regards to what Planet did and the steps that they are taking.


#14 SephirothWF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1115 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

SephirothWF

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

Sold out again


#15 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Or else they finally had the sense to withdraw it since they are in enough trouble as it is.......
