Xbox One X (as-is condition, console only) $139.99 (Ebay seller)

Posted Today, 11:56 AM

https://www.ebay.com...ly/264227168298

YMMV obviously--I ordered two of these a month ago and they have been running fine for me. All I had to do was reinstall the newest system update and they have both been fine with no issues. One system's issue noted was "freezes" and the other was "no video".

It says he has only 2 in stock, but I bought two a while back and the listing has remained active for the entire time with stock available, so he probably leaves the number low to keep demand going. This is probably a bulk buyer who doesn't extensively troubleshoot the systems. I am not affiliated with the seller. Cosmetically, the systems are nice enough to trade in without taking a refurb fee when stores re-open for business.