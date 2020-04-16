Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #631: Re Ma Ke

CAGcast #631: Re Ma Ke

The gang talks Final Fantasy VII Remake, discuss important issues like tennis vs table tennis, play the Cameo game, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 3 votes

Xbox One X (as-is condition, console only) $139.99 (Ebay seller)

By Agent Hero, Today, 11:56 AM

#1 Agent Hero  

Agent Hero

Posted Today, 11:56 AM

https://www.ebay.com...ly/264227168298

 

YMMV obviously--I ordered two of these a month ago and they have been running fine for me.  All I had to do was reinstall the newest system update and they have both been fine with no issues.  One system's issue noted was "freezes" and the other was "no video". 

 

It says he has only 2 in stock, but I bought two a while back and the listing has remained active for the entire time with stock available, so he probably leaves the number low to keep demand going. This is probably a bulk buyer who doesn't extensively troubleshoot the systems.  I am not affiliated with the seller.  Cosmetically, the systems are nice enough to trade in without taking a refurb fee when stores re-open for business.


#2 BrolyB593   I've been here well over a decade?!? o.O CAGiversary!   7714 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

BrolyB593

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

I feel like that is super YMMV seeing has they explicitly list it as consoles for repair only. Misleading title.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy