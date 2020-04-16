Jump to content

* - - - - 11 votes

Xbox One X (as-is condition, console only FOR REPAIR, PARTS ONLY NOT NEW IN BOX, YOU MIGHT NEED TO FIX THEM understood? NOTNEW) $139.99 (Ebay seller)

By Agent Hero, Yesterday, 11:56 AM

#1 Agent Hero  

Agent Hero

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 AM

https://www.ebay.com...ly/264227168298

 

YMMV obviously--I ordered two of these a month ago and they have been running fine for me.  All I had to do was reinstall the newest system update and they have both been fine with no issues.  One system's issue noted was "freezes" and the other was "no video". 

 

It says he has only 2 in stock, but I bought two a while back and the listing has remained active for the entire time with stock available, so he probably leaves the number low to keep demand going. This is probably a bulk buyer who doesn't extensively troubleshoot the systems.  I am not affiliated with the seller.  Cosmetically, the systems are nice enough to trade in without taking a refurb fee when stores re-open for business.


#2 BrolyB593   I've been here well over a decade?!? o.O CAGiversary!   7714 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

BrolyB593

Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM

I feel like that is super YMMV seeing has they explicitly list it as consoles for repair only. Misleading title.


#3 Agent Hero  

Agent Hero

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Misleading?  So you saw "As-is condition" in the title and immediately thought new in box or something like that?  Beyond that, I put YMMV at WORD NUMBER 2 in the first post.


#4 z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Misleading?  So you saw "As-is condition" in the title and immediately thought new in box or something like that?  Beyond that, I put YMMV at WORD NUMBER 2 in the first post.

Yes i agree you should add the "for repair or parts only" as well 


#5 Agent Hero  

Agent Hero

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

These are probably the same clowns who fall all over themselves to roll the dice with ANTONLINE or play dinger roulette on AWD.  Sheesh.


#6 Sharingan Tony   Ninja CAGer CAGiversary!   42 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Sharingan Tony

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

These are probably the same clowns who fall all over themselves to roll the dice with ANTONLINE or play dinger roulette on AWD.  Sheesh.

I think you need to take a deep breath and have a good day.


#7 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

Sounds more like it's your buddy that had them fall off a truck.

#8 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2341 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

There's no reason to create a new thread about an ebay listing (qty: 2) if there wasn't something shady going on.


#9 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1822 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted Today, 12:26 AM

In for 100


#10 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5893 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

why is this even in this section??


#11 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

You seem to be going to a lot of trouble to explain why this is a great deal. And saying you're not affiliated with the seller sounds like you are.


#12 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 01:47 AM

I'm a scam

Agreed.

 

*I was not affiliated in any alleged edit of any quotation


#13 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   14759 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted Today, 02:12 AM

"The listing is for parts only but idk mine worked perfectly so you should definitely buy it"

 

Someone got laid off and is trying to hype their product.


#14 doctorwolf   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   126 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

doctorwolf

Posted Today, 02:27 AM

Why would you even chance buying this if you were after a working XB1X? These have been as low as a couple hundred bucks new lately and you don't have to chance some covid guy rubbing his butt germs on your system.

#15 Jardarpp  

Jardarpp

Posted Today, 04:45 AM

Calm down

These are probably the same clowns who fall all over themselves to roll the dice with ANTONLINE or play dinger roulette on AWD. Sheesh.


#16 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2171 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 04:45 AM

Why would you even chance buying this if you were after a working XB1X? These have been as low as a couple hundred bucks new lately and you don't have to chance some covid guy rubbing his butt germs on your system.

 

Hey now, some may see added butt germs as more of a positive


#17 soonerdoc   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   668 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 06:36 AM

These are probably the same clowns who fall all over themselves to roll the dice with ANTONLINE or play dinger roulette on AWD.  Sheesh.

 

You seem nice. 


