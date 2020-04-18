Jump to content

CAGcast #631: Re Ma Ke

The gang talks Final Fantasy VII Remake, discuss important issues like tennis vs table tennis, play the Cameo game, and so much more!

GameStop Pro Day - 4/18 - Not Just for Pro Members Anymore

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 01:21 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM

GameStop’s Pro Day Sale

 

Note:

For 4/18 only, Pro Deals for ALL at GameStop.com

On Saturday only, if you aren't a Pro Member, score 5,000 bonus points when you become a Power Up Rewards member and Pro Members score 2x points per dollar spent. See some of the top offers below!

 

Top Offers:

  • Save $70 on a Pre-Owned 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro System only $269.99
  • Save $100 on the limited edition Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Console only $299.99
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle only $16.99 (over 70% off)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint only $14.99 (75% off)
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order only $38.99 (35% off)
  • $10 off Madden 20 only $19.99
  • $40 off NBA 2K20 only $19.99
  • Mortal Kombat only $18.99 (52% off)
  • $40 off Borderlands 3 only $19.99
  • Buy 2 Get 1 Free All $11.99 Pop! Figures
  • Save $30 on Red Dead Redemption II now only $29.99
  • Save $80 on Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Arcade Cabinet with Riser now only $299.99
  • Just Dance 2020 only $18.99 (52% off)
  • Only $10 all T-Shirts (Excludes Clearance)
  • Save up to $35 on select games

GameStop’s Pro Day Sale

 

 


Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 01:35 PM

Catherine Premium edition for 60; but I wouldn’t buy it from GS.

Outer worlds and fallen Jedi are 35. There’s two versions of the ad, one incorrectly says 39.
Darksiders Three for 5/4 again. Estarland is offering 6.38 (PS4) or 5.40 (x1) if you want to transfer some credit.
LEGO DC Villains or Incredibles for 14/13 is probably a good deal for kids (or adults) stuck inside for quarantine.
And sekiro is only the sale list, for no discount. That game will just not hit 20.

camperinabush  

camperinabush

Posted Yesterday, 01:45 PM

Anyone getting that PS4 Pro?

anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Yesterday, 02:35 PM

Wait, so you don't get anything for being already Pro, not even early access like a day early?

Edit: Nevermind, I can't read.


trinken wir  

trinken wir

Posted Yesterday, 03:09 PM

but if you sign up for pro to get access to the deals you get 5000 points.
Wait a second...

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM

It's apparently not for me either.

 

Meh of a sale.


topchief1  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 05:01 PM

Now everyone can learn what pro members already know. The sales suck

4tygames  

4tygames

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

Greedfall, Blacksad, Grid, Trine Collection for $20 each is pretty good. I think it’s the first time these have hit the $20 mark. Amazon doesn’t have any of these in stock.

Amazon did price matched Journey to the Savage Planet for $20 if you want to guarantee receiving a new copy.

bob330i  

bob330i

Posted Yesterday, 06:25 PM

Anyone getting that PS4 Pro?

 

I bought up the BF2 version a couple weeks back when it was on sale for $10 more.  Just got everything downloaded/updated and played the first 3 chapters of Uncharted 4, no problem.  Should hold me over until the PS5 is released and hopefully I can get something decent trading it in towards the PS5.


oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

Went ahead and bought The Surge 2 Limited Edition for $20. Wanted to buy it on release day but had a backlog, glad I waited it out. Thanks OP for the post.

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Today, 12:45 AM

Went ahead and bought The Surge 2 Limited Edition for $20. Wanted to buy it on release day but had a backlog, glad I waited it out. Thanks OP for the post.

Ugh, bought it at $50, wish I had waited.  It crashed on me and wiped out/corrupted my save, probably lost 20 or so hours, haven't touched it since then.  Hoping they patched it to help prevent that again.  

 

It's a really good game, but that still makes me angry thinking about my save being completely wiped out.


Kaijuboy  

Kaijuboy

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

What a worthless sale. Lots are Sold out online, and no stores are even open for “door side pickup” for 125 miles near me due to this quarantine bull crap.

Nocturnx99  

Nocturnx99

Posted Today, 01:19 AM

I ended up getting Greedfall, Destiny Connect and a physical copy of Darksiders 3 just cuz.
Also scored a CE of Ghost of Tsushima

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

What a worthless sale. Lots are Sold out online, and no stores are even open for “door side pickup” for 125 miles near me due to this quarantine bull crap.


Yeah, employees health is bullcrap.

But yeah, most items being sold out sucks.

jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 03:16 AM

In for "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint" had a $15 cert that I needed to use.   $4.31 for shipping and handling kind of irks me I couldn't use trade credit towards it.  


