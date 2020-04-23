Jump to content

The gang talks NPDs, Moving Out, The Persistence, Knights of Pen & Paper 2, GameStop reopening stores, NVIDIA RTX Voice and so much more! Listen to learn how to win 1 of 5 Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Blu-rays!

PM Studios "Stay Safe" Sale - Featuring Switch/PS4, and Limited Run Games.

By Glas, Yesterday, 09:06 PM
PS4 Switch Nintendo Switch Playstation 4 LRG Limited Run Games

#1 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

PM Studios online store is back and they made a new sale featuring new reprints, overall deals and restock on rare out-of-print titles from Limited Run Games.

 

https://twitter.com/...401043414781959

 

Also all orders over $49.99 will get Cytus Alpha Limited Edition Original Soundtrack CD for free with the Coupon "FREEGIFT".

 

Kinda sick move they did now.

 

https://www.pm-studios.com/store

 

Edit: Price list.

 

Reprints/Pre-Orders: 
 
Horizon Chase Turbo (Switch) - $29.99
Ministry of Broadcast (Steelbook Edition) (Switch) - $39.99 
 
Deals:
 
Deemo (Switch) $39.99 - $19.99
Opus Collection (Switch) $39.99 - 19.99
Horizon Chase Turbo (First Print - PS4) $29.99 - $14.99
Hover (Switch) - $29.99 - $24.99
WILL: A Wonderful World Limited Edition (Plush, 120 page Artbook, etc) : $79.99 $69.99
WILL: A Wonderful World - Artbook: $29.99 - $24.99

Limited Run Games products:
Mercenaries Series Double Pack (PAX Exclusive): $69.99
Mercenaries Wings Limited Edition (PS4 - LRG) : $59.99
Mercenaries Wings Limited Edition (Switch - LRG): $59.99
Musynx First Print (Vita - LRG): $29.99
Deemo: The Last Recital (Vita - LRG): $29.99

#2 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14680 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

Thanks OP, bought a Horizon Turbo on PS4 to keep sealed since I have the PS Plus digital version.

#3 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   354 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

I got some stuff, but paying 26.50 to ship something is a bitter pill to swallow

#4 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

I got some stuff, but paying 26.50 to ship something is a bitter pill to swallow

That sounds wrong, have you reached them out via support or something? I never paid that much for shipping.

What did you buy? :o


#5 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   354 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 09:41 PM

I was wrong.  They charged me more than that.

 

Your order  

 

Deemo: The Last Recital LRG Exclusive – Vita SKU: #PM-00006 1 × $29.99  

 

Horizon Chase Turbo - Nintendo Switch SKU: #PM-00029

Pre-Order: I acknowledge this is a pre-order and shipping could be delayed.

1 × $29.99  

 

Cytus Alpha - Special OST CD SKU: #PMM-00001 1 × $19.99  

 

WILL: A Wonderful World - Limited Edition SKU: #PM-00023 1 × $69.99 Items

 

 

$149.96 Shipping $26.70 Coupon (FREEGIFT) -$19.99 Total $156.67

 


#6 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Maybe WILL is the reason? That's a heavy one.


#7 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21132 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Maybe WILL is the reason? That's a heavy one.

Their regular costs for none CE sets are also ridiculous.

 

$12 for 2 regular Switch games.

 

Definitely not a great sale with shipping costs unfortunately.


#8 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

Their regular costs for none CE sets are also ridiculous.

 

$12 for 2 regular Switch games.

 

Definitely not a great sale with shipping costs unfortunately.

I once had trouble with that but after verifying with them on the USPS website (https://postcalc.usps.com/) the fees were actually correct.

Unfortunately they're tied to whatever USPS decides. They're a small team so they ship the stuff by hand personally, specially during the pandemic.

 

 

On the other hand their customer support is top notch and replies instantly, I am sure any doubts you have they will sort it out for you.


#9 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 02:13 AM

Do they have any sort of minimum for free shipping or do they charge no matter order size?

Also, whats the difference between the special edition and vanilla Horizon Chase?

#10 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Today, 03:33 AM

Do they have any sort of minimum for free shipping or do they charge no matter order size?

Also, whats the difference between the special edition and vanilla Horizon Chase?

They have done free shipping on previous sales, but not this time, probably due to the pandemic I assume.

 

The special edition seems to be what we collectors call "First Print Edition", the game is super indie and seems to include a Thank you Postcard from the developers, The best bang for your buck would be the PS4 one unless you're stuck with a Switch where the reprint pre-order is the best option.


