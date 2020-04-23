PM Studios "Stay Safe" Sale - Featuring Switch/PS4, and Limited Run Games.

Posted Yesterday, 09:06 PM

PM Studios online store is back and they made a new sale featuring new reprints, overall deals and restock on rare out-of-print titles from Limited Run Games.

https://twitter.com/...401043414781959

Also all orders over $49.99 will get Cytus Alpha Limited Edition Original Soundtrack CD for free with the Coupon "FREEGIFT".

Kinda sick move they did now.

https://www.pm-studios.com/store

Edit: Price list.

Reprints/Pre-Orders:

Horizon Chase Turbo (Switch) - $29.99

Ministry of Broadcast (Steelbook Edition) (Switch) - $39.99

Deals:

Deemo (Switch) $39.99 - $19.99

Opus Collection (Switch) $39.99 - 19.99

Horizon Chase Turbo (First Print - PS4) $29.99 - $14.99

Hover (Switch) - $29.99 - $24.99

WILL: A Wonderful World Limited Edition (Plush, 120 page Artbook, etc) : $79.99 $69.99

WILL: A Wonderful World - Artbook: $29.99 - $24.99



Limited Run Games products:

Mercenaries Series Double Pack (PAX Exclusive): $69.99

Mercenaries Wings Limited Edition (PS4 - LRG) : $59.99

Mercenaries Wings Limited Edition (Switch - LRG): $59.99

Musynx First Print (Vita - LRG): $29.99

Deemo: The Last Recital (Vita - LRG): $29.99