PM Studios "Stay Safe" Sale - Featuring Switch/PS4, and Limited Run Games.

PM Studios online store is back and they made a new sale featuring new reprints, overall deals and restock on rare out-of-print titles from Limited Run Games.
https://twitter.com/...401043414781959
Also all orders over $49.99 will get Cytus Alpha Limited Edition Original Soundtrack CD for free with the Coupon "FREEGIFT".
Kinda sick move they did now.
https://www.pm-studios.com/store
Edit: Price list.
Reprints/Pre-Orders:
Horizon Chase Turbo (Switch) - $29.99
Ministry of Broadcast (Steelbook Edition) (Switch) - $39.99
Deals:
Deemo (Switch) $39.99 - $19.99
Opus Collection (Switch)
$39.99 - 19.99
Horizon Chase Turbo (First Print - PS4)
$29.99 - $14.99
Hover (Switch) -
$29.99 - $24.99
WILL: A Wonderful World Limited Edition (Plush, 120 page Artbook, etc) :
$79.99 $69.99
WILL: A Wonderful World - Artbook:
$29.99 - $24.99
Limited Run Games products:
Mercenaries Series Double Pack (PAX Exclusive): $69.99
Mercenaries Wings Limited Edition (PS4 - LRG) : $59.99
Mercenaries Wings Limited Edition (Switch - LRG): $59.99
Musynx First Print (Vita - LRG): $29.99
Deemo: The Last Recital (Vita - LRG): $29.99