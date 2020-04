Posted Today, 08:42 AM

Price is "on sale" for free until May 10th, so claim it while you can.

PS4: https://store.playst...ACMANCE2BUNDLE0

Xbox One: https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Steam: https://store.steamp...SHIP_EDITION_2/

This is apparently Bandai-Namco's way of helping keep people entertained while stuck at home amidst the COVID stuff.