Alien Isolation - PC - $2.00 ($1.59 with Humble Monthly sub)

https://www.humblebu...alien-isolation
https://store.steamp...lien_Isolation/
Thought this discount was notable enough to warrant its own thread.
Posted Today, 06:41 PM
Posted Today, 06:47 PM
Posted Today, 07:14 PM
The Steam Store says that it's a daily deal that's only good for today.
The mobile game Alien Blackout is also free today only on Google Play.
https://play.google....com.D3Go.mendel
And it's free today only on iTunes.
https://apps.apple.c...es&ign-mpt=uo=4
Posted Today, 07:33 PM
Worth it if I own the ps4 version?
Posted Today, 07:50 PM
Posted Today, 08:05 PM
Alien isolation is 2 bucks on steam right now. There is a bundle with all the dlc for 12$, is the dlc good?
Im about to bite but not sure which to get
I went for the base game on Steam since (a) I already had Steam credit and (b) I have no idea when I might play it. I figure that the DLC will go on sale again at some point.
Posted Today, 08:36 PM
Fanatical has the collection on their Star Deal for $10.99.
Posted Today, 08:41 PM
Posted Today, 08:46 PM
Is the season pass worth it?
Posted Today, 08:58 PM
For those that only need the Alien Isolation: Season Pass [for Steam]...
Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Steam key] on Humble is:
$5 on Humble for non-HBM subs or $4 for HBM subscribers.
Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Steam key] on Fanatical is $4.99.
Price is before any coupons.
(There are 5% promo codes out there, if you do or have already bought certain stuff recently on Fanatical.)
Alien Isolation: Season Pass [Challenge Maps DLC's only - which are 5 of the 7 DLC's] includes:
Alien: Isolation - Corporate Lockdown
Alien: Isolation - Trauma
Alien: Isolation - Safe Haven
Alien: Isolation - Lost Contact
Alien: Isolation - The Trigger
Important Note:
Last Survivor DLC and Crew Expendable DLC (the other 2 story-based DLC's) are NOT in the Season Pass.
Those are sold separately.
Humble sells those two for 79 cents each, if you have HBM subscription.
Posted Today, 09:43 PM
GameBillet has Alien: Isolation Collection [Steam key] for $9.29.
Side note:
On GameBillet, all the Alien Isolation's DLC's, Season Passes, etc. are on sale on GameBillet too:
Alien Isolation sale on GameBillet:
Alien Isolation: Collection (Base Game & All 7 DLC's) = $9.29.
Alien Isolation: Season Pass (The 5 Challenge Maps DLC Pack) = $4.10
Alien Isolation: Crew Expendable DLC (Story DLC #1) = 79 cents
Alien Isolarion: Last Survivor DLC (Story DLC #2) = 79 cents.